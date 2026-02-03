‘When you keep believing, magic happens’: Captain Jemimah hails team’s effort as DC march into fourth-straight WPL final

Vadodara, Feb 4 (IANS) Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues credited the team’s belief, calm decision-making and a collective bowling effort after her side stormed into a fourth consecutive Women’s Premier League (WPL) final with a seven-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator on Tuesday here at the BCA Stadium (Kotambi).

“This finals feels different for sure. But also I think with GG, the last two games didn’t go our way. We were…. Last over we needed seven runs, today we won by seven wickets. So I think when you just keep believing as a team, magic happens,” Jemimah said in the post-match presentation after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Delhi’s emphatic chase of 168 in just 15.4 overs underlined their growing authority in knockout fixtures. It was their first win over Gujarat after three straight defeats and continued a striking pattern; each of Delhi’s five victories this season has come while chasing. The result also ensured that Delhi became the first team to reach four consecutive WPL finals, after Meg Lanning led the team to the summit clash in the previous three editions.

Jemimah revealed there was no dramatic tactical shift ahead of the must-win game, stressing simplicity over overthinking. “Nothing. To be honest, nothing. Even our team meeting was very short today,” she said. “I think we just thought of not overthinking it or trying too hard. Just sit back, trust each other, trust yourself, go out there, play good cricket, and when you do things the right way and stay calm, things fall into place.”

While the chase grabbed headlines, Jemimah was quick to acknowledge the groundwork laid by her bowlers, who restricted Gujarat to 168/7 despite a resilient knock from Beth Mooney. “I think a lot of credit goes to our bowlers. Kappy, I’m saying this, our bowlers won us the game today,” she said. “But to be honest, they make me look good as a captain. You know, it’s easy to set a field, it’s easy to get the bowling changes, but you’ve got to still go out there and deliver. And everyone’s been delivering.”

Delhi’s pursuit briefly wobbled when both openers fell in the same over, but Jemimah said the team remained unfazed. “Yeah, I think today was restoration for us. I would just say that,” she said. “And to be honest, the way Shafali and Lee, from both the ends, you know, if they bat that way, it’s very hard as a bowling team. Where do you bowl? So I’m so glad both of them are in my team.”

She added that the partnership with Laura Wolvaardt was built on clarity rather than scoreboard pressure. “At the same time, two wickets falling. That does build a lot of pressure, but I love the way both Wolfie and I just kept playing good, positive cricket. Didn’t worry too much about the score again. We played according to the merit and stuck to our strengths.

Jemimah also reflected on her own approach with the bat, admitting she had consciously stepped away from over-preparation. “I think I was doing one thing, I was trying way too hard. And the last two games, I just let go,” she said. “It’s like the butterfly, the more desperate you are, the more further it goes away. But the more you just let go, it comes and sits on your shoulder.”

With Delhi now preparing for yet another final, Jemimah insisted the focus would remain on staying fresh and keeping plans simple. “One more game to go,” she said. “We’re going to keep our plans simple, keep being positive, but yeah, one more game to go, then we’ll celebrate.”

