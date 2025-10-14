When fight matters more than the result: Windies win hearts in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The scoreboard will say India won by seven wickets and sealed the series 2–0. But the story that unfolded over five long days at the Arun Jaitley Stadium told a deeper truth — West Indies cricket, long burdened by decline, has found a flicker of fight again.

For too long, touring sides in India have capitulated in three or four days. Not this time. The West Indies stayed. They competed. They clawed. They dragged the match into the fifth day, refusing to roll over in the face of adversity.

India’s first innings was textbook dominance. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s elegant 173 and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 129 propelled the hosts to 518 for 5 declared. When West Indies crumbled to 248, it seemed like another familiar, one-sided story.

Then came the fightback. John Campbell and Shai Hope stitched a 177-run stand that breathed life into a beleaguered team. Not to be forgotten was the last-wicket partnership of 79 between JP Greaves and JNT Seales, a delight for fans of the longest format of cricket. Every drive, every defence, every patient leave was a statement: West Indies could still stand tall. For hours, they dictated the rhythm, frustrating India’s bowlers and forcing the hosts to earn every breakthrough.

Eventually, India prevailed. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah wrapped up the innings at 390, leaving a chase of 121. India crossed the line, but not without sweat. When the final wicket fell, the applause from Indian players was telling — respect earned, not given.

This fight gives hope to West Indies cricket. When there is competition, cricket emerges victorious. Even after years of decline, the backbone of the gentleman’s game from the early ’80s still has fire. Their performance at Arun Jaitley Stadium will give them a boost — a push to make the future bright. The management will surely be heartened by the resilience on display.

The result may read as defeat, but the story is one of resurgence. The West Indies rediscovered patience, resilience, and the heart of Test cricket. Five days of fight proved one thing: while the scoreboard shows a loss, the narrative belongs to the Caribbean warriors.

Fans call for more Test cricket in Delhi

As the players shook hands after the match, the real buzz shifted to the stands, where fans were still brimming with excitement. “Delhi should host more Test matches,” said one enthusiastic supporter, waving the Indian flag proudly. “The atmosphere, the tension, the fight we saw — it’s what Test cricket is all about. Five days of cricket, full of strategy and skill, is a rare treat these days.”

The sentiment was shared widely among the crowd. Families, students, and long-time cricket aficionados lingered in the stadium, discussing every spell, every partnership, and every moment that had made the match memorable. Many pointed to the West Indies’ grit in the second innings as a highlight, praising the Caribbean side for refusing to fold and making the contest meaningful till the very last session.

“Matches like these remind you why Test cricket matters,” said another fan. “It’s not just about who wins or loses — it’s about the battles, the partnerships, the tension that keeps you on edge. Delhi deserves to see more of these games, and hopefully, it will become a regular stop for visiting teams.”

From casual spectators to die-hard fans, the applause and chatter made one thing clear: the city had embraced every session, every delivery, and every fight.

