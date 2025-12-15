Whatever was on offer for seamers was exploited brilliantly by Indian bowlers: Bangar

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar underlined that disciplined execution was the key component of Team India’s bowling attack after the Men in Blue secured a seven-wicket win against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series with a commanding victory over the Proteas in the third match, where the conditions favoured the bowlers.

Bangar highlighted how India’s fast bowlers capitalised on the pitch, traditionally seen as a batting-friendly surface, by delivering sharp new-ball spells and maintaining consistent pressure over the visitors throughout the innings.

“Such a disciplined effort from the Indian bowlers. On a ground considered to be a batter’s paradise, where you expect to come under pressure, they made sure they picked up wickets with the new ball and swung it both ways; both Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. That has been the hallmark whenever they’ve got it right; they’ve troubled most top-order batters,” Bangar said on JioStar.

“Getting Reeza Hendricks at the top was a terrific setup from Arshdeep, followed by Harshit Rana with a special delivery—hurried and sharp through the air, which helped break the back of the middle order. This was followed by brilliant support bowling from Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. All in all, whatever was on offer for the seamers was exploited brilliantly by the Indian bowlers,” he added.

India’s attack combined effectively after the hosts elected to bowl first as South Africa were all out for 117 in their 20-over quota, with Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav claiming two wickets each.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube also chipped in with one scalp apiece in their kitty.

Losing three wickets inside the powerplay and being reduced to 30/4 in seven overs, South Africa never recovered despite Aiden Markram’s 61.

In reply, India chased the target comfortably with 25 balls to spare, led by Abhishek Sharma’s explosive 35 off 18 balls in the powerplay.

Though Suryakumar Yadav (12) fell cheaply, Shubman Gill (28) and Tilak Varma (25) contributed well during India’s hunt.

It was eventually Abhishek’s early assault, which saw him hit three fours and as many sixes, that ensured the chase remained firmly under control as the hosts cruise to an easy win.

