'We’re going to have fun': Tilak Varma arrives in Dehradun for Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding

Dehradun, March 14 (IANS) India's T20 World Cup 2026 winning player Tilak Varma arrived in the city on Saturday afternoon to attend the wedding of his teammate Kuldeep Yadav, who will be tying the knot with his fiancée, Vanshika, in the hill station of Mussoorie.

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Speaking to IANS outside the Jolly Grant Airport, Tilak said that he will enjoy the wedding before getting into the preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he will represent the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

"We're going to Kuldeep's wedding to have fun. After that, we'll prepare for IPL," Tilak told IANS.

Tilak also asserted his commitment towards the country and said that he will continue to perform well to win more trophies like the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 for the nation.

“This will be our effort that whoever plays does so to help the country win, and whatever titles are at stake, we will try our best to win them for the country,” he added.

Tilak played an important role in India's victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter scored 207 runs, which include some good knocks against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

Before Tilak, many current and former cricketers, including Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Kaif, along with India's fielding coach T. Dilip, have arrived at the ceremony.

The wedding is being hosted at the iconic Welcome Hotel The Savoy, which has reportedly been reserved for several days to accommodate the festivities and guests.

Photos and videos circulating on social media have offered glimpses of the colourful sangeet ceremony held on Friday evening. In the images shared by Raina and Chahal, the bride and groom are seen wearing coordinated traditional outfits that have drawn considerable attention online.

The wedding is expected to see several more prominent figures from the Indian cricket team in attendance. Reports suggest that players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah are among the high-profile guests likely to attend the marriage.

--IANS

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