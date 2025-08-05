We take back great memories from enthralling Test series: Bumrah

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said that he will take back great memories from the highly competitive and enthralling five-Test series against England.

India won the fifth and final Test by six runs at The Oval on Monday to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. Bumrah missed the series finale as part of his workload management. However, Mohammed Siraj took the responsibility on his shoulders and received ample support from Prasidh Krishna to give a fighting performance on the final day of the tour.

Siraj bagged five wickets while Krishna got hold of four scalps to script a historic win for India in London.

On the other hand, Bumrah played three Tests of the tour - Leeds, Lord's, and Manchester - and clinched 14 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, before being released from the fifth Test squad.

"We take back great memories from a highly competitive and enthralling test series! Looking forward to what’s next," Bumrah wrote in an Instagram post.

India all-rounder Washington Sundar, who was named India's Impact Player of the Series, reflected on his successful tour and called it a "blessing" to represent the country.

"Test cricket really is life. Unpredictable, demanding, but so full of meaning. You learn something new every day, about the game, about yourself. Patience, discipline, and AWARENESS… it brings it all out.

"Somehow, in all the grind, you start figuring out who you really are. What a blessing to play it," Sundar wrote in an Instagram post.

The left-handed batter wrapped up the series with 284 runs, highlighted by an unbeaten match-saving 101 at Old Trafford in Manchester. He also claimed seven wickets across the four Tests during the remarkable tour.

