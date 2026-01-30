We have embedded soils from akhadas of each participating states in trophy: PWL chair Dayaan Farooqi

Noida, Jan 30 (IANS) Explaining the thought and symbolism behind the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 trophy, chairman Dayaan Farooqi highlighted the work process behind the idea of making it connected to the soil of the country.

The PWL 2026 kicked off on January 15, with the grand finale scheduled for February 1, marking the return of the league after six-year hiatus.

“The story behind the trophy reflects how we have paid attention to even the smallest details of the league. From the akhadas and states of all six teams participating, our team went and collected soil, which has been embedded into the trophy. We wanted to ensure that the trophy remains connected to the soil of the country. We have also added elements representing Lord Hanuman’s mace on the side. A lot of thought has gone into it — the trophy has been ideated very carefully," Farooqi told IANS.

Earlier, headlined by Japan’s Yui Susaki, who attracted a record bid of ₹60 lakh from the Haryana Thunders, women wrestlers emerged as the top attractions in the player auctions.

Alongside Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Susaki, World Championship medallist Antim Panghal was snapped up by UP Dominators for ₹52 lakh in the women’s 53 kg category, while Puerto Rico’s Ana Godinez fetched ₹46 lakh from Punjab Royals in the women’s 62 kg division. Delhi Dangal Warriors added further depth to their squad by securing Azerbaijan’s Anastasiya Alpayeva for ₹27 lakh in the women’s 76 kg category.

All Category A+ wrestlers entered the auction with a base price of ₹18 lakh, but several names saw significant escalations. Among the men, marquee signings included Robert Baran of Poland (₹55 lakh) for Maharashtra Kesari and Paris 2024 bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (₹51 lakh) for Tigers of Mumbai Dangal, reflecting sustained demand for proven performers across weight classes.

Highlighting the emotional bond between wrestling and the country, he added, “I have fallen so deeply in love with the tagline that it gives me goosebumps. Whenever I think about wrestling, I don’t think of it just as a sport — I think of soil. That emotion comes to mind, tears fill my eyes and my heartbeat increases. I just want to say that this is my sport, your sport and the nation’s sport. Any player who goes on to win medals from here, it will not just be a victory for PWL, but a victory for India.”

Speaking about the power minute innovation and its impact on Indian wrestling, he said, “It has become a game-changer. At the last Olympics, we saw that our players were physically fresh, but medals were slipping away in the final moments. Through PWL, we introduced the Power Minute, which gives wrestlers the motivation to fight till the very last moment. Through PWL and through the Wrestling Federation, wrestling is getting massive recognition.”

