'We got close in the last 13 seasons, delighted to break the streak,' says Jayawardene as MI end opening-game hoodoo

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) As Mumbai Indians have finally shed one of the IPL’s most curious streaks, head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that the long-standing hoodoo had remained a recurring theme within the dressing room, making its end as much a mental breakthrough as a statistical one.

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A six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday marked MI's first opening-game victory since 2012. Since their last opening-game win in 2012 against Chennai Super Kings, MI went on to build one of the most dominant franchises in IPL history, collecting five titles along the way.

“Not winning the first match of a new IPL season after 2012 was something that we always talk about in the dressing room. We got close to winning in each of the opening matches in the last 13 seasons but we never managed to successfully get over the line,” Jayawardene told JioStar.

“I think this win over KKR was a great execution. I got a bit nervous when KKR got to a score of 220, but the wicket was pretty decent to bat on and Rohit-Rickelton’s fearless batting ensured that we didn’t suffer any hiccups. I’m very happy with the win and delighted to break the streak of losing our first match in a new IPL season," he added.

The chase was anchored by an aggressive approach at the top, with Rohit Sharma leading the charge alongside Ryan Rickelton, as Mumbai refused to let the required rate spiral. Their intent effectively neutralised what could have been scoreboard pressure, turning a potentially tricky pursuit into a statement of authority.

Praising Rohit Sharma’s batting performance of 78 (38) as well as the partnership he shared between himself and Rickelton who made 81(43), Jayawardene opined, “Rohit joined us from the first day of the camp. He was very focused and fresh. He played some good matches and practice games and had match simulations. I was quite happy the way he was hitting the balls, I thought he batted brilliantly.

The way Rohit-Ryan handled the opposition bowling attack,it was good to see on a tactical point. It was a great partnership and long may it continue. If you look at last season, Rohit-Rickelton did well for us at the top of the order and they were solid. The way they complimented each other was great."

--IANS

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