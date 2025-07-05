We did well in patches but lots of learning for us: Harmanpreet after loss in 3rd T20I

London, July 5 (IANS) Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels that her side did well in patches but failed to take total control of the match in their five-run loss against England in the third T20I of the five-match series.

India had the golden opportunity of sealing the series 3-0 after winning the first two matches of the tour. However, England bowlers especially Lauren Filer kept things tight for India in their 172 chase at The Oval.

"We had the game till the 16th over, we did not utilise, the dew factor also came, we did well in patches but lots of learning for us. The bowlers were outstanding and we bowled really well, the fielders supported us," Harmanpreet said after the match.

England let a dominant position slip after reaching 137 without loss by the 16th over, thanks to impressive half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge. However, a dramatic collapse followed as they lost nine wickets for just 31 runs in the span of 25 deliveries. Deepti Sharma and Arundhati Reddy picked up three wickets each while Shree Charani claimed two.

In response, India appeared to be cruising towards the target, bolstered by an 85-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana - who struck a stylish fifty - and Shafali Verma. England’s poor fielding further aided India’s cause, with several chances going down.

Lauren Filer was the standout in England’s bowling attack, delivering with real pace - especially in her final over, the 16th of the innings - where she dismissed Mandhana and ended with figures of 2 for 30. Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell and Issy Wong chipped in with a wicket each.

"We came back strongly after their opening stand. They executed their plans really well, we fell short by just one boundary in the end," the Indian captain said.

Sophia Dunkley was awarded Player of the Match for her stunning knock of 75 in 53 balls.

"It was amazing. (on her batting alongside Wyatt-Hodge) Both we did not have the best time during this series. We love batting with each other. We have got a good relationship. (on her batting) Lots of tinkering in the last 18 months. Just to go out and think about my game is great. The atmosphere and the crowd were unbelievable tonight," she said.

The fourth T20I of the series will be played at Old Trafford on July 9.

