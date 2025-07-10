'We are onto something': Radha Yadav after T20I series triumph over England

Manchester, July 10 (IANS) Following India's historic T20I series triumph over England on foreign soil, spinner Radha Yadav expressed that the team is growing in confidence. She believes this victory is just the beginning of a promising journey ahead, as the team is well on its way to achieving something special.

India women clinched a historic first-ever T20I series victory over England on English soil with a game to spare, with a comfortable six-wicket win at Old Trafford on Thursday (IST).

India defeated England in the first-ever T20I contest between the two sides in 2006, but hadn't won a T20I series against them until the victory at Old Trafford.

"The belief and the dedication this time is really different. This time this team, this atmosphere - it's magical and we are actually onto something. We want to create something big going forward as well and this is the path we want to go down.

"There are still a lot of things we have to correct, we have that in our mind and but...this is a different team and we are going to dominate no matter what," ICC quoted Radha as saying.

India's spinners Radha and Shree Charani - who picked up a combined 4 for 45 in eight overs, led the charge as the visitors restricted England to 126 for 7 after they chose to bat for the second match in a row.

In response, India openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana put on a 56-run stand in seven overs to set the tone for a dominating win, before Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues secured India's first women's T20I series win in England.

Despite the series loss, England coach Charlotte Edwards believes her team is still on track to do well at the ICC Women’s World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year.

"As long as we are looking to get better, I am not going to panic. We are going to be calm. We are a team on a journey. We are a team in transition. It's not going to happen overnight. We are not going to suddenly get this team performing how we want them to.

"But hopefully we have got a bit of time, certainly in T20 cricket. Hopefully you will see an improved team in ODI cricket, that's our immediate goal (at the 50-over World Cup) come October," Edwards told Sky Sports after the match.

With India holding a 3-1 lead, the fifth and final T20I match of the series between the two sides will be held in Birmingham on Saturday.

--IANS

bc/ab