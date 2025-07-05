Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest known ton in youth ODIs vs England U19

Worcester, July 5 (IANS) India's rising sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again scripted history by scoring the fastest known century in youth ODIs, on his way to scoring 143 off 78 balls in the fourth Youth ODI against England in Worcester on Saturday.

With statistics and records in youth ODIs not readily available, the 14-year-old's 52-ball century earned him the title of the fastest ton in the format.

His innings, which consisted of 13 fours and 10 sixes, set India up for a massive total in the 50-over clash. At the time this article was written, the young Indian side had reached 290/4 in 40 overs, with Vihaan Malhotra batting on an unbeaten 100.

With skipper Ayush Mhatre falling for just five, Suryavanshi and Vihaan put on a 219-run stand for the second wicket before the former fell to Ben Mayes.

The batter who hails from Bihar has made a name for himself with his aggressive and fearless approach. After his historic debut season in the Indian Premier League 2025 season, Suryavanashi was added to the India U-19 squad, and looked like a knock of this magnitude was on the horizon with scores of 48 off 19, 45 off 34, and 86 off 31in the first three games.

Following the wicket of Vaibhav, Rahul Kumar and Harvansh Singh were both bowled for a seven-ball duck and a golden duck, respectively, by Sebastian Morgan.

Suryavanshi began his IPL life with a first-ball six, and went on to score 252 runs at a mind-boggling strike rate of 206.55. But it was his whirlwind 101 in 35 balls against Gujarat Titans (GT), the second-fastest century in IPL history, which left everyone astonished.

A win on the day for India would seal the victory in the five-game series as the youth side entered the game with a slender 2-1 advantage.

--IANS

aaa/