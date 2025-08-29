US Open: Gauff survives Vekic test; Swiatek fends off Suzan, Osaka prevails in the third round

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) Coco Gauff overcame a dangerous opponent Donna Vekic to reach the third round of the 2025 US Open. Shr survived a physically draining first set against the former world No. 17 before going on to win 7-6(5), 6-2.

Gauff has progressed to the third round at the US Open for the fourth consecutive year and has now won 79% of her main-draw matches in New York, thanks to an impressive 19-5 win-loss record.

The 2023 champion will aim to repeat her fourth-round run last year when she next faces 28th seed Magdalena Frech.

Earlier, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek after being dominant in the opening exchanges fend off a gallant fightback from world No. 66 Suzan Lamens to register 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 ein to reach the third round.

Swiatek dominated the opening set agains. Lamens, winning 6-1 at, but Lamens fought back to win the second set, before Swiatek ultimately prevailed in the third set 6-4.

The world No. 2, bidding to become the first woman to win Wimbledon and US Open singles in the same calendar year since Serena Williams in 2012, will next face No. 29 seed Anna Kalinskaya in Round 3, who she toppled in straight sets just 13 days ago en route to WTA 1000 glory in Cincinnati.

Meanwhile, Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka continued to sparkle in a 6-3, 6-1 win against American Hailey Baptiste.

For Osaka, next up is a clash with No. 15 seed Daria Kasatkina, who defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in a dramatic back-and-forth contest, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Later, Amanda Anisimova advanced to the third round with a 7-6(2) 6-2 win over Maya Joint.

The American equals her best result at her home Slam, where she will next play Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian.

Anisimova moved into the third round of the US Open for just the second time in her career, and the first time in five years.

--IANS

bc/