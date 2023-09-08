Coco Gauff
J·Sep 08, 2023, 09:31 am
US Open: Gauff holds off Muchova; Sabalenka outlasts Keys to reach final
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Guadalajara Open: Gauff beats Trevisan and moves on to the quarterfinals
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Gauff defeats Osaka in San Jose, Raducanu grinds out Washington win
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek destroys Kasatkina to reach into French Open final
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
French Open: Coco Gauff ousts Sloane Stephens to book semis spot
