Umm-e-Hani replaces injured Rameen in Pakistan women’s white ball squads for SA tour

Karachi, Feb 3 (IANS) The Pakistan women’s national selection committee has named off-spinning all-rounder Umm-e-Hani as a replacement for the injured Rameen Shamim in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of South Africa, which will commence on February 10.

Rameen sustained a left-hand thumb IPJ dislocation during a training session at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The PCB said the batter is expected to remain sidelined for four to six weeks and has begun her rehabilitation process with immediate effect.

Umm-e-Hani was recently appointed captain of Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. As a result of her selection for the South Africa tour, Omaima Sohail has been named as her replacement in the squad.

Meanwhile, Hafsa Khalid has been appointed captain of Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ for the upcoming 20-over tournament to be held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Pakistan women's South Africa tour begins with three T20Is in Potchefstroom, Benoni, and Kimberley on 10th, 13th, and 16th February, which will serve as crucial preparation for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in June to be held in England.

The two sides will then compete in a three-match ODI series whose first match will be played on February 22 at Bloemfontein. Pakistan's tour will end with the final ODI on March 1st at Durban.

The Pakistan Women’s T20I squad will depart for South Africa on February 7, while the Pakistan Women’s ‘A’ squad is set to leave for Bangkok on February 10.

Pakistan Women's updated squads

T20I squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Eyman Fatima, Gull Feroza (wicket-keeper), Humna Bilal, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal, Saira Jabeen, Sidra Amin, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan

ODI Squad:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Umm-e-Hani, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

