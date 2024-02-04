South Africa Tour
J·Feb 04, 2024, 10:52 am
Kane Williamson Surpasses Virat Kohli and Don Bradman in Test Centuries
J·Dec 24, 2023, 11:24 am
India chase history in test series in South Africa
J·Dec 22, 2023, 08:52 am
Star batter Virat Kohli returning to India due to personal reasons ahead of Test series against South Africa
J·Dec 17, 2023, 11:49 am
Ishan Kishan withdraws from India's Test squad for series against South Africa
J·Dec 09, 2023, 08:01 am
Full schedule, locations, and squads for the 2023–24 India vs. South Africa series
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.