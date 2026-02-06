U19 WC: Sooryavanshi’s childhood coach reveals WhatsApp tip that sparked masterclass of 175

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A simple WhatsApp message and an advice to make a technical adjustment to handle bouncers proved the catalyst for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 175 that powered India to their sixth U-19 World Cup title, said his childhood coach Manish Ojha.

Read More

The 14-year-old left-handed opener's stunning knock against England in the final - featuring 15 fours and 15 sixes off just 80 balls – helped India win the title clash by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club on Friday and get a record sixth title.

Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind knock against England fetching him the Player of the Final award came a day after Ojha reminded his protege via WhatsApp that this was the first tournament where he had yet to score a century, and provided specific instructions on correcting a technical flaw that opposition bowlers had begun exploiting in the competition.

“This is a matter of absolute pride and joy that Vaibhav played a stellar knock which gave India the World Cup win and they are now bringing the trophy back home. It is a moment of immense pride for all of us that a small and talented kid like him played so well and showcased his talent brilliantly on a big stage like his,” said Ojha to IANS from his residence in Patna.

Player of the Tournament Sooryavanshi, who amassed 439 runs in seven innings at an average of 62.71, consistently got solid starts, but the century was still eluding him. “I spoke to Vaibhav before the final on WhatsApp. I told him that ‘Vaibhav, this is his first tournament in which he has not scored a century yet.’ If you look at his records in all the tournaments he has played, he has scored at least one century.

“If we keep aside the Ranji Trophy from his records, you can see he has scored at least a century in all the other formats of the game. It could be more, but at least one century used to be there from his bat. This was going to be his first tournament in which he hadn’t scored a century.

“I spoke to him after the semi-final match against Afghanistan. I reminded him about this missing puzzle in his performances so far, as well as talked to him about the technical problem of the bowlers outclassing him via the bouncers bowled outside the off-stump,” recalled Ojha.

The opposition bowlers bowling bouncers outside the off-stump neutralised Sooryavanshi's typically powerful pull shot, something which Ojha was quick to notice. “Generally, he hits a pull shot very well. But many times, it happens that whatever is your strong point, it could well become a weak point. He was being attacked by the pacers bowling bouncers on the off-stump.

“When he is being attacked on the bodyline, he is able to hit a strong pull shot if pitched on the middle stump. But when he faced bouncers outside the off-stump, he takes his head back and tries to hit it with his back knee bent, resulting in him often getting top edge or mistiming the shot altogether.

“I told him that he should not do much and that if a situation comes up, he should not hit a shot on that ball. If you wish to hit a shot, you have to keep your head upright and instead of bending your back knee, try to get the back knee and body aligned in a line. Then he could keep his back upright and if he connected with the ball, he would be in absolute control of the shot and could send it anywhere he wished to hit in the leg-side,” he said.

Ojha's connection to Sooryavanshi runs deeper than typical coach-student relationships. According to people aware of the workings of the pair, Ojha becomes so nervous during Sooryavanshi's innings that he often cannot watch the matches, and only finds peace once the youngster reaches triple figures, something which signifies their emotional attachment.

The two maintain constant communication, with Sooryavanshi returning to Ojha for coaching sessions whenever his demanding schedule permits, even if it’s just for a single day of practice at Gennex Cricket Academy in Patna.

“If you look at all the matches that he played since the beginning of this tournament, he got an initial start in all the matches and got set on the wicket to make big runs. “In fact, the knock of 72 against Bangladesh was a match-winning performance.

“But still, it was not a big innings. He got a good start against Afghanistan and set up an excellent platform for the Indian team to win the match. But on an individual level, that big knock was yet to come. But as they say, ‘Deir aaye, durust aaye (better late than never) – in a final where the whole world had their eyes on, he played an extraordinary knock.

“By hitting 15 fours and as many sixes, I don't think there has been a match like this in any World Cup where a batter hammered these many sixes and made so many runs in very less balls. As soon as he got the century, I spoke to his father Sanjeev, who was really very happy,” said Ojha.

The 175 in U19 World Cup final has added another chapter to an already remarkable story for Sooryavanshi, who became the youngest player to score an IPL century in 2025 while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

“It’s a very proud moment. It's a dream come true for a player, coach, and parents. It can't be better than seeing that their son has reached that level where he is in the top position of this tournament, where top cricketing nations were competing here. It was always the best of the best competition and when the title clash came, he shined there like anything.

“Knocks of 175 are historic, but the manner in which he played his knock and brought out those aggressive shots to take India to victory was absolutely unique. I mean, it was such a stunning display of batting which hasn’t been witnessed in decades.

“It was absolutely an emotional moment for me when Vaibhav was getting those trophies in the presentation ceremony and a very proud one too as a coach and as someone hailing from Bihar. To see one of our own take the Indian team to this high in the cricketing world is a very proud moment for all of us,” said Ojha.

He signed off by saying that though his protégé is still in his teens, the time is ripe for his trajectory to go beyond age-group cricket. “After such a scintillating performance, he is deserving of a very grand welcome. Let’s see when he comes back home because I feel he might directly join his IPL team Rajasthan Royals camp because that tournament is around the corner now.

“We will have to see how his schedule is and when he can come to Patna. Whatever it will be, there will be a very grand welcome for him. With his future looking very bright, the BCCI can consider drafting him into the senior T20I and ODI teams because wherever he’s gone, he has proved his potential and performed in such a way that he makes the games look one-sided, which is very unique.”

--IANS

nr/