Truck driver's daughter Renu Danu saw snow for the first time at 24, by 26 she owned KIWG 2026

Gulmarg, Feb 26 (IANS) The first time Renu Danu saw snow, she didn't touch it. She studied it as she stood on the slopes of Gulmarg, the silence broken only by the crunch of skis slicing across frozen earth.

The snow was not soft like in films. It did not care that she was 26, she was a constable in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and had grown up in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, where winters were cold but never white.

Two years later, Renu stood on the podium with three silver medals around her neck at the Khelo India Winter Games 2026. Her's is not just a story about winning. It is a story about arrival.

Back home, her father drives trucks for a living. Renu’s mother keeps the house steady. One brother serves in the Air Force. Another runs a business. They understand sacrifice. They understand discipline. But they did not understand skiing. “They know cricket, football, volleyball,” Renu says with a smile. “They don’t understand what Nordic skiing is. They don't understand what ski mountaineering is. They only see videos of me.”

In Haldwani, there were no ski tracks, no winter sport academies, no dreams shaped like mountains. There were only dusty grounds, where she ran races and played kabaddi, unknowingly building the endurance that would one day carry her across frozen valleys.

Sports was always there but opportunity was not. For her studies came first, life came first, and sport had to wait. In 2021, Renu joined the CRPF as a Constable General Duty. It was supposed to be a job, stability, and security. It became something else.

In 2024, Renu was posted to Srinagar. Kashmir introduced her to a new geography. And then, Gulmarg introduced her to herself. She trained for just one month before competing at the Khelo India Winter Games 2024. She did not win. She did not even come close. But she finished. For most athletes, finishing is routine. For Renu, finishing was defiance.

“I was new,” she says. “I didn’t know the techniques but I completed the races.”

In 2025, Renu returned stronger and finished fourth in a Nordic event. However, she won silver in Ski Mountaineering relay. The same year, she won gold at the National Winter Biathlon Championship in Gulmarg, racing through exhaustion, balancing speed with precision shooting.

Each year, she moved forward, each year, the mountain gave her more. This year, it gave her three silvers in women’s Nordic 15-km, women’s Nordic 1.5-km Sprint, and women’s Ski Mountaineering Relay. Three medals, three affirmations. This is proof that she belonged.

The Army’s High Altitude Warfare School became her classroom. Olympian coach Nadeem Iqbal taught her technique and CRPF coach K Shukla and team manager Magesh K gave her something equally valuable - belief.

“When she came, she knew nothing about winter sports,” Shukla says. “But she worked harder than anyone. Her future is bright. I see her at the World Championships, even the Olympics.”

Discipline Renu already had, endurance she had built unknowingly, in childhood games. What she needed was exposure and now she has it. But she also sees what’s missing.

“We only get to train two months a year,” Renu says. “Imagine if we could train all year. Imagine how good we could be.”

"Artificial snow tracks, better gyms, year-round training facilities," Renu wants not just for her, for everyone who comes after. Her ambitions now stretch beyond Gulmarg, beyond India. She wants to compete in FIS races, World Championships, and the Olympics.

The journey from Haldwani to Gulmarg once seemed unimaginable. Now, Gulmarg is just the beginning. What makes her story powerful is not how fast she became good, it is how late she began. In just two years, she went from never seeing snow to standing on the podium.

"Some girls think winter sports needs too much endurance," she says. "But if I can do this, anyone can.” This is not motivational rhetoric; it is lived truth.

Silver medals are often described as near misses. But on this mountain, silver means something else, it means transformation, it means that somewhere in Haldwani, a transporter’s daughter outran her past, it means that snow, once foreign, now feels like home, it means that India’s winter sports story is still being written, and athletes like Renu Danu are holding the pen.

And perhaps, somewhere in the near future, when she stands on a different mountain, under the Indian flag, those silver medals will no longer represent arrival; they will represent the beginning.

