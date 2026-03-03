Trigger Tacticians lift inaugural Shooting League of Karnataka title

Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Trigger Tacticians clinched the inaugural Shooting League of Karnataka title after an 8–4 victory over Bengaluru Brigade.

Under the auspices of the Shooting League of India (SLI), Trigger Tacticians emerged as undefeated champions. They showcased strong group-stage performance, advanced to the knockouts, and secured a victory in the final against Bengaluru Brigade.

The league features a structured team format that includes two 10m Air Rifle shooters, two 10m Air Pistol shooters, three 25m Pistol shooters, two Trap shooters, one Skeet shooter, and one 50m Prone shooter on each side, blending individual skill with strategic complexity.

In the 10m Air Rifle event, Darius Saurastri— a national medalist and international competitor—won three out of five matches and posted the highest score in the men’s Air Rifle category.

Sanika, a Khelo India athlete, supported him with vital victories. In the 10m Air Pistol event, youth Asian medalist Dareen K Dawn teamed up with Shwetha Shivanna, with the pair securing the crucial final win for the Tacticians.

In the 25m Pistol category, Manika distinguished herself with four victories out of five matches, while Lovelesh achieved three wins from four attempts. Vivek contributed valuable experience to the 25m team.

Mohammed Rayan Baig provided consistent performances as the anchor in the 50m Prone event. Girish Punja led in Skeet with four wins out of five matches. The Trap team, comprising Mahesha H.R. and Srihari Sriramaiah, worked well together, securing three wins out of five matches.

Bengaluru Brigade bounced back strongly after their initial loss, winning all their remaining group matches to reach the knockout stage. In the semi-final, they delivered an impressive performance to beat Calibre Capitals 8–4, demonstrating calmness under pressure. They ultimately finished as runners-up after a hard-fought final against the Tacticians.

Calibre Capitals performed strongly in the league phase with two wins and a draw, showcasing their balance and discipline to reach the semi-finals. Although they lost to Bengaluru Brigade, their steady performance throughout the group stage earned them a well-deserved third-place spot.

Through a league format, SLK Season 1 supports SLI’s goals of enhancing grassroots competition, boosting match visibility, and creating a sustainable development pathway for both emerging and top shooters.

