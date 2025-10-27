Travis Head re-signs with Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide, Oct 27 (IANS) Travis Head has signed on for another year with Adelaide Strikers for the 14th straight Big Bash League (BBL) season.

The 31-year-old hasn't played for his hometown club in the past two seasons due to his international commitments, but the back-end of this summer's BBL campaign shapes as a perfect lead in to next year's T20 World Cup where Head will be key to Australia's hopes.

Pending his fitness and workload management following five Ashes Tests, the destructive left-hander could be available for the Strikers' final three or four regular season fixtures and finals, if they qualify.

Head has established himself as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, scoring runs at rapid rates in both franchise and international cricket.

The 31-year-old is currently the highest ranked Australian batter in the T20 International rankings, sitting sixth overall.

The left hander’s name is etched in BBL history, smacking an unbeaten 53-ball century in season 5 New Year’s Eve match, including nine sixes - three of which came in the last over. His talents were also on show last year in the IPL, when he smacked a 39-ball century for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It’s great to add another year on. It was a very easy decision to stay in Adelaide. We’ve had some awesome years at the Strikers, so I'm looking forward to contributing depending on what my availability is like over the summer," Head said.

“It makes it so easy to sign on because Adelaide Oval is the best ground in Australia and we’re really well supported by the best fans," he added.

Head last played for the Strikers in January 2023 but spoke last summer of his desire to remain involved with the club despite his increasingly heavy international schedule.

Head’s re-signing comes after the Strikers secured the signatures of fellow master blaster Chris Lynn, quick Hasan Ali and explosive all-rounder Jamie Overton.

Strikers coach Tim Paine said Head's experience will be useful for the side despite his limited presence.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Travis back to the Strikers - not only for his explosive batting, but for the energy, leadership and experience he adds to the group,” coach Paine said.

“We understand Trav has a busy international schedule, but we’re really looking forward to welcoming him back into the side after the Ashes.”

The marquee signings come in addition to the emerging trio of Liam Scott, Jason Sangha and Mackenzie Harvey.

