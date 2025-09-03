Together, we will move forward with respect, responsibility: Virat Kohli to families of B'luru stampede victims (Ld)

Bengaluru, Sep 3 (IANS) Cricketer Virat Kohli, responding for the first time to the June 4 Bengaluru stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives near Chinnaswamy Stadium, stated on Wednesday that he has vowed to move forward with "care, respect and responsibility".

Taking to the official social media handle X of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team, Virat Kohli stated, "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should’ve been the happiest moment in our franchise’s history… turned into something tragic."

He further stated, "I’ve been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost… and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility.”

The RCB, commenting on this post, stated in bold letters, "Virat Kohli reflects on his emotions, and echoes how all of us at RCB feel."

Earlier, the RCB franchise, under the 'RCB Cares' initiative, announced Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the deceased persons.

RCB Cares official announcement stated on August 30 that, "Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us. No amount of support can ever fill the space they’ve left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended ₹25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care."

"This is also the beginning of 'RCB Cares': a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve," it said.

Following RCB’s maiden IPL title win, thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn as the overcrowded venue led to chaos when fans attempted to forcefully enter the stadium, resulting in a deadly stampede.

The stampede tragedy was discussed in the Assembly during the recently concluded Monsoon Session.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while making a statement in the Assembly, maintained that such tragedies have occurred both in India and across the world.

He further claimed that no one in the country has ever taken responsibility or tendered resignations in such cases.

Protesting the statement, BJP and JD(S) MLAs led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka had staged a walkout.

On action taken, CM Siddaramaiah said, “We have suspended five senior police officers. The police had refused permission for the celebrations, but did not issue it in writing. RCB and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) posted tweets between 7.01 a.m. and 8 a.m. The 7.01 a.m. post received 16 lakh views, the 8 a.m. post 4 lakh views, and the 3.10 p.m. post 7.10 lakh views. Instead of acting, the police allowed the celebrations and did not get the posts deleted. They colluded with the organisers.”

“The justice will not be served merely if I apologise. Justice will prevail only when action is initiated. Criminal cases have been lodged against RCB, DNA Entertainment Private Ltd, and KSCA. The case has been handed over to the CID. A charge sheet will be submitted after the court’s consent. We have fulfilled our responsibilities. This incident should never have happened. Once again, I express my regrets,” CM Siddaramaiah had stated.

