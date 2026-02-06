'To perform like that with fever shows incredible character': RCB head coach lauds Smriti's fighting spirit

Vadodara, Feb 6 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Malolan Rangarajan has revealed that captain Smriti Mandhana was unwell before the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Final against the Delhi Capitals at BKC stadium (Kotambi) on Thursday.

According to the coach, Mandhana was suffering from a 103-degree fever a day before, but still stood up to play a match-winning knock for her team to win the trophy.

“For people who didn’t know, Smriti was at 103 degrees last evening. She did whatever she could behind the scenes to be fully fit and available for us. To turn up for a final like that without any complaints shows incredible character. Thank you for being such a wonderful captain,” he said in the post-match press conference.

Smriti Mandhana led from the front with a breathtaking 87 off just 41 balls in the RCB's historic run chase of 204 runs. She also forged an important 165-run partnership, which helped the team clinch their second title.

The coach also highlighted the collective effort that powered RCB’s title run, noting that match-winners emerged at different stages of the season.

“Different players stood up at different times; we had many match-winners. That’s a reflection of the hard work the girls have put in during preparation. As a coaching staff, we couldn’t have asked for anything more,” he said.

Georgia Voll’s composure under pressure drew special praise, with Rangarajan acknowledging the unseen preparation behind her breakthrough final, where she scored 79 runs off just 54 balls.

“The work she’s put in behind the scenes, and to turn up like that on the biggest night, I’m so very happy for her. Very well done.” Rangarajan said.

With RCB now set to wear two stars on their jersey after their win, Rangarajan made it clear that the hunger remains intact.

“We’ve won six games in the league, we’ve won the WPL; it’s a tremendous achievement. When we come back next season, there will be two stars on our jersey, and we’ll be chasing the third,” he concluded.

