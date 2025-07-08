Tim David has 'no plans' to ODI return despite Maxwell, Stoinis retirements

Perth, July 8 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Tim David has ruled out the possibility of making his return to the ODI format after the shock retirements of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis from the 50-over cricket.

With Australia revamping their squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Australia selectors feel David, who is known for his T20 assault, has a chance to find his spot back in the side.

David has extended his stint with the Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL for another two seasons but remains without a domestic contract in Australia. He featured in just one match of the domestic One-Day Cup for Tasmania in November 2021 and hasn’t held a domestic deal since his rookie contract with Western Australia in 2017–18, before representing Singapore. Since his last ODI in 2023, he has not played any 50-over List A matches.

The 29-year-old has played just four ODIs for Australia but has been a mainstay of Australia's T20I team since 2022 with over 50 appearances in the shortest format.

"Definitely having conversations in the background with my coaches, and people that I want to talk to about my game at the moment," David said on Tuesday.

"I'm not too sure, to be honest. It's not the immediate plan. We've got such a busy year, to be honest, leading up to this T20 World Cup. The winter actually looks quite different for me this year. Previously, I would have been away for four or five months in a row over the winter playing competitions. And now we've got so many T20 series that there's not much time to think about much else. So we'll see how that develops. But, at the moment, no plans."

David is currently undergoing hamstring rehabilitation in Perth while preparing for Australia’s upcoming T20I tour of the Caribbean, which begins on July 20 in Jamaica. He has enjoyed a rare month at home following the injury he sustained during the IPL, where he played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden title run, despite missing the playoffs due to the setback.

He was originally set to return to action in the Global Super League for the Hurricanes, starting on Thursday, but his recovery has taken slightly longer than anticipated.

"Initially, that was the plan, especially once the Hurricanes had a team in the GSL. Unfortunately, the injury and just the nature of it (meant it) was going to be a pretty tight time schedule. And I've probably got a couple of things that I need to tick off with the CA guys when I get over to Jamaica just before they're fully comfortable, but I'm feeling confident. And unfortunately, just the timeframe of what those recoveries look like, it was tough for me to get up (for the GSL)," he said.

The series against the West Indies marks the start of a stretch of eight consecutive T20Is for Australia. Following the five-match series in the Caribbean, they will return home to host South Africa in a three-match T20I series in Darwin and Cairns, ahead of a three-match ODI series against the same opponent. Australia will then head to New Zealand for three T20Is in early October, followed by five home T20Is against India in late October and early November.

During this period, David will skip The Hundred due to its scheduling clash with the South Africa series but is expected to return to the Caribbean to play for the St Lucia Kings in the CPL.

--IANS

ab/