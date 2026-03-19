'Tigers are ready': Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to commence on March 28, 2026.

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Capitals have maintained their iconic red and blue colour, but the centre pattern has changed. It is now a mixture of blue and red strips running from top to bottom. According to the franchise, the design draws inspiration from the fierce tiger spirit that defines both the team and the city it represents.

In a video released by the franchise on Thursday, Delhi Capitals women's team captain Jemimah Rodrigues joined hands with the men's team skipper Axar Patel in unveiling the new jersey. The video captures the spirit of the city and also features middle-order batter Nitish Rana, who was added to the squad in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of Delhi Capitals, Sunil Gupta, said, "This jersey celebrates our city, identity, and the fearless mindset we bring to the field."

"In a first for an IPL jersey launch campaign, we are also proud to feature our Women’s team captain, Jemimah Rodrigues, as it reflects our commitment to building a unified Delhi Capitals culture across teams. Our Tigers in blue and red are ready, and we are looking forward to an exciting season ahead," he added.

With India's T20 World Cup 2026 champion Axar Patel as the leader, the Delhi Capitals team have experienced Indian players like KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, along with Australia's premier bowler Mitchell Starc, who would give a tough fight to the opposition.

Delhi Capitals nearly missed a playoff berth in the last season. They finished in 5th position by registering seven wins in 14 matches. They have never won an IPL trophy, and the team will look to end their quest in the 19th season.

According to the 20-match schedule released by the BCCI, Delhi Capitals will start their campaign against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

--IANS

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