Tickets for opening day of all five Ashes Tests sold out

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Cricket Australia announced on Thursday that tickets for Day 1 of the Ashes opener in Perth have sold out. Additionally, the allocation of tickets for the opening day of the remaining four Test matches in the series has also been exhausted.

The first of the five Ashes Tests will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, followed by the second game at the Gabba in Brisbane, the third at Adelaide Oval, and the fourth at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The fifth and final Test will be hosted by the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) starting January 4.

For the Perth Test, tickets for Day 2 and Day 3 are selling fast, while there’s good availability for Day 4. For the second and third games in Brisbane and Adelaide, tickets for the first three days are sold out, while Day 4 tickets are fast-selling.

The MCG will be packed, with tickets for the first two days sold out. While there’s low availability for Day 3, Day 4 tickets are plentiful. The Sydney Test will be one to watch, as ticket allocation for the first four days of the games has been exhausted.

For all five Tests, tickets for Day 5 will be allocated depending on the match situation.

The Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England will begin on Friday. While the hosts have named their playing XI for the opening game, the visitors have named a 12-man squad, with their final XI likely to be announced at the toss.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir

--IANS

vi/ab