This series is going to be 2-2: Vaughan makes his prediction for the Ashes

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has predicted that the Ashes series will end 2-2, with both Australia and England winning two games each, and one ending in a draw. He also noted that the Ben Stokes-led side will win the series opener in Perth, given that Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have been ruled out of the game.

“As long as B Stokes stays fit I think this series is going to be 2-2 .. England to win in Perth with no Pat or Josh .. As long as we have no more Injuries before the first test that’s my final prediction,” Vaughan posted on X.

Earlier, on Saturday, the former England skipper had opined that the Englishmen have an advantage heading into the Ashes opener after Australia’s pace spearhead Hazlewood was ruled out. While Cummins is recovering from a back injury, Hazlewood injured his hamstring during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

“Hazlewood out of the first test as well as Cummins. Ominous early signs that the run of the green you require to win big series is swaying England's way. Huge chance for them to go 1up in Perth,” Vaughan had said.

Currently, Mitchell Starc is the only fully fit first-choice fast bowler in the Australian team, with Scott Boland as the backup. The significant injury to Hazlewood might lead Australia to consider playing both all-rounders, Cameron Green and Beau Webster, as fast bowlers.

With Cummins, Abbott, and Hazlewood injured, uncapped pacer Brendan Doggett could unexpectedly make his Test debut in Perth. Doggett has claimed two five-wicket hauls since recovering from a hamstring injury while playing for South Australia.

The Ashes series commences on November 21 at Perth and will conclude in January 2026, with the final Test scheduled to begin on January 4 in Sydney.

--IANS

