The batting from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith was second to none: Jonathan Trott

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former England batter Jonathan Trott heaped heavy praise on outstanding knocks from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out), who were involved in a 303-run partnership that pushed the host from 84/5 to 407, in the first innings of second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Brook and Smith rescued England from a tricky spot to a respectable total after losing Joe Root (22) and captain Ben Stokes (0) on successive balls early on day three. However, a late surge from Indian pacers Akash Deep (4-88) and Mohammed Siraj (6-70) helped the visitors to make inroads and take the 180-run first innings lead which swelled to 244 runs at stumps on Friday.

"One thing I can say is that everyone who attended Day 3 of this Test will go home thoroughly satisfied. The quality of cricket was outstanding. The batting from Harry Brook and Jamie Smith was second to none. Yes, we can talk about some questionable captaincy and bowling lengths, but credit to the English batsmen. Then, the way India came out shows they clearly had a discussion in the dressing room about intent. They wanted to be positive and ensure they got enough runs on the board to bowl England out," Trott said on JioHotstar.

Reflecting on Siraj’s brilliant six-wicket haul, former India pacer Varun Aaron lauded the pacer's execution and highlighted his remarkable performances in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

"The difference in Siraj’s numbers when Bumrah isn’t playing is drastic - it shows he relishes leadership. Like Shubman Gill with the bat, he enjoys taking charge of the bowling unit. I’d say he had a bit of luck early on today - luck earned from his consistent efforts in the last match. He stuck to his strengths - setting batters up with the away-going delivery and then using that sharp in-dipper, which has become one of his biggest weapons. That’s now Siraj’s best bowling performance in England: 6 for 70. Brilliant execution," he added.

On the Brook-Smith partnership, Varun said the duo played to their strengths and made the most of the runs for England as six batters were dismissed on duck during the innings.

"They desperately needed a big partnership - and Harry Brook and Jamie Smith delivered. But let’s not forget, there were six ducks in that innings -six! That’s a huge number. This partnership made up the bulk of England’s runs. Brilliant batting under pressure - they had their backs against the wall and came out swinging. Yes, some of the short-pitched bowling played into their strengths, but this was still one of the best partnerships I’ve seen in Test cricket. Unfortunately, the rest of the line-up didn’t step up. Without those six ducks, we might’ve had a much tighter contest, but as things stand, India are way, way ahead," the former Indian cricketer said.

