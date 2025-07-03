'Thankful and honoured': Brathwaite reflects on journey to 100 Tests

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Kraigg Brathwaite is on the brink of a major career milestone as he prepares to play his 100th Test match for West Indies when they face Australia in the second Test of the series in Grenada starting on Thursday.

The 32-year-old opener will become only the 10th player to achieve this feat for the West Indies, joining the likes of Viv Richards, Clive Lloyd, Brian Lara, and Gordon Greenidge.

Brathwaite, who has led the West Indies in 39 Tests, made his debut as a teenager against Pakistan in 2011. Since then, he has scored 5,943 runs at an average of 32.93. For Brathwaite, this landmark is not just a number, but the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

“I set that goal when I was probably 14 years old — to play 100 Tests,” Brathwaite was quoted by ICC as saying. “Now I’m here, 18 years later, playing my hundredth Test for West Indies. I’m very thankful, and I just want to be an inspiration for younger guys to follow. I didn’t want to just be another player — I wanted to make an impact.”

Brathwaite’s first Test century came in 2014 against New Zealand in Port of Spain. It was a moment that gave him self-belief and cemented his place in the team.

“My first 100 against New Zealand was a feeling I can’t really describe,” he recalled. “I didn’t believe that I would have been that close to a Test century, and then getting it, I could not believe that I scored 100 for West Indies. That really meant a lot and helped me go forward, to know that I can get it done.”

Later that year, he hit his maiden double century against Bangladesh in Kingstown, capping off a stellar 2014 in which he scored 701 runs at an average of 77.88. His most productive calendar year in terms of runs was 2017, with 706 runs, though at a lower average of 37.15.

As Brathwaite prepares to mark this special occasion in Grenada, a venue he holds dear, he reflects on his journey. “Grenada is a special place for me, and I’m looking forward to playing my 100th Test match. I’m very happy and thankful to be here and honoured to be playing for the West Indies.

"Whatever it may be, from a young age, you can set your goals and targets that you want to achieve in life. Work hard throughout the tough times and the good times. Stay disciplined and never take it for granted,” he said.

--IANS

hs/bsk/