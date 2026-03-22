Ten Tests in 14 weeks: CA reveals taxing 2026–27 schedule, BGT scheduled for Jan 2027

Sydney, March 22 (IANS) Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled an action-packed schedule for the 2026-27 international summer, featuring 27 matches across 14 venues over an extended eight-month window, which commences in August with two Tests against Bangladesh and concludes with the historic 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG scheduled for March next year.

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Sydney, March 22 (IANS) Cricket Australia on Sunday unveiled an action-packed schedule for the 2026-27 international summer, featuring 27 matches across 14 venues over an extended eight-month window, which commences in August with two Tests against Bangladesh and concludes with the historic 150th anniversary Test against England at the MCG scheduled for March next year.