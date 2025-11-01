Tanush Kotian and Anshul Kamboj shine as IND A pick six wickets before lunch on Day 3

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (IANS) South Africa A continued from where they left off against India A on Day 3 of the ongoing first unofficial Test between the two sides here at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 as the top-order batters kept scoring runs, adding to the team’s first innings lead.

Starting the proceedings on Day 3, Gurnoor Brar got an early breakthrough in the first session as Jordan Hermann was dismissed in just the second over of the day. While Lesego Senokwane and Zubayr Hamza tried their best to build on the innings thereon, Manav Suthar continued his fine form with the ball and sent the latter packing.

The 28th over saw Tanush Kotian picking up two wickets as he dismissed Marques Ackerman and Senokwane on the first and last deliveries of the over as India gained the much-needed momentum. Anshul Kamboj then joined the celebrations as he claimed the Proteas’ fifth wicket, dismissing Rubin Hermann cheaply for an 18-ball 15 as the visitors struggled to get going.

Kamboj soon picked up his second wicket of the day and dismissed Tiaan van Vuuren courtesy of a fine catch by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

With that, South Africa A concluded their first session at 128/6 in 34.5 overs with a lead of 203 runs before lunch was taken.

Earlier on Day 2, the Proteas bowled out India’s batting lineup for 234 runs in 58 overs to take a short yet decent lead of 75 runs, having scored 309 in their first innings. Jordan and Senokwane opened the second innings for their side and started piling on runs to end the day safely.

At stumps on Day 2, South Africa finished with a lead of 105 runs, with their scorecard reading 30/0 in 12 overs.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 128-6 (Lesego Senokwane 37, Zubayr Hamza 37; Tanush Kotian 2-13, Anshul Kamboj 2-17) lead India A (Ayush Mhatre 65, Ayush Badoni 38; Prenelan Subrayen 5-61, Lutho Sipamla 2-35) by 203 runs.

