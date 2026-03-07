T20 WC: ‘You just have to control your emotions and express yourself,’ says Piyush Chawla on handling pressure in final

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) As Team India prepares for Sunday’s high-stakes summit clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand, former India spinner Piyush Chawla believes managing emotions will be the defining factor for the hosts in a pressure-filled home final.

Chawla stressed that while the expectations surrounding India may add pressure, the key for players is to embrace the occasion and focus on expressing themselves on the field.

“You just have to go out there, control your emotions and express yourself. Because it's very important when there are so many people around and so many think that you're going to win the game. You are the favourites, and that tag also brings a little bit of pressure," Chawla told JioStar.

Chawla noted that nerves are inevitable in a global final, but the home crowd's support can transform that tension into motivation.

“And the butterflies, if someone says they're not there, is totally wrong. Once you enter the field and the whole crowd is behind you, cheering for you, gives you motivation. It's the same feeling that you have to do something special. And when every player thinks that way, that we have to do something special, the whole team comes together,” he explained.

He also emphasised that success in a final often results from a shared belief throughout the whole squad and support system. “It's not only about the eleven who are playing, even the players who are outside and not part of the playing XI, even the support staff, when everyone comes together, it becomes like a brute force,” he said.

Reflecting on India’s road to the final, Chawla singled out wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for his crucial contributions in recent matches.

“This is the moment you live for as a cricketer,” Chawla said while recalling India’s must-win clash against the West Indies cricket team.

“The game against the West Indies was a virtual quarter-final, and the way Sanju Samson played that innings while chasing 195 in a pressure situation, he made it look so easy. That's the beauty of his batting.”

Samson carried that form into the semifinal against the England national cricket team as well, continuing his aggressive approach at the crease.

“And again, against England, he came in to bat and made sure he was hitting every ball. We all know Wankhede brings a lot to the table for the batters, so you have to try and convert even the balls that are not there to hit into boundary balls,” Chawla said.

Speaking about batting dynamics at the Wankhede Stadium, Chawla explained that totals often need to be adjusted upward because of the venue’s chasing-friendly conditions. He said, “Whatever you're thinking of scoring, you have to add 20 runs to that because it’s a chasing ground, and we saw what happened there. India scored 250-plus and at one point we thought 250 was a good enough score in a high-pressure game, but England just fell seven runs short.”

Chawla also assessed the recent struggles of mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, suggesting that inconsistency in his lengths has reduced his effectiveness.

“I feel sometimes when you get desperate or when you try to do too many things, you end up bowling too full, and that's exactly what's happening with Varun,” Chawla said.

“His strength is to bowl that hard length, not the one that fast bowlers bowl, but for a spinner, the good length where the bounce is around knee-high. Because with his pace, if the batter is not picking him up from the hand, it becomes really difficult as he's so quick off the surface.”

“But when you are a little off radar, then you go for plenty,” he added. “Either he's too full or too short, and with this kind of pace, it becomes easier for the batter when the bounce is so true on the surface.”

As India head into the final with expectations running high, Chawla believes staying composed and embracing the occasion will be key if the hosts are to overcome New Zealand and lift the trophy.

--IANS

vi/