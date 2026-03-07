T20 WC: What will happen if IND vs NZ final is washed out?

Ahmedabad, March 7 (IANS) Defending champions India will look to create history when they face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

India is looking to become the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles, while New Zealand will be aiming for their first. As fans eagerly anticipate the match, concerns about the weather persist, leaving many wondering what will happen if the summit clash gets washed out due to rain.

According to the ICC rules, the final match has 120 minutes of extra time to complete 10 overs per side, which is the minimum requirement in the T20 World Cup Final.

If the match cannot be completed on time, then there is a reserve day on March 9, where the match will be resumed from where it stopped.

If the match cannot be completed on Reserve Day and gets abandoned, then according to the rules, the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy will be shared between India and New Zealand.

In the history of the ICC tournaments, such a situation has only happened one time, when the Champions Trophy 2002 Final between India and Sri Lanka could not be played even on the reserve day, and the trophy was shared between the two sides.

Well, the good news for the fans is that their is no threat of rain in the final. According to the forecast, the skies will remain clear. However, the heat could pose a challenge for the players. The maximum temperature in the city could reach around 40 degrees. It is expected to drop to 23 degrees at night.

India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format of the game. Out of these encounters, the Men in Blue have registered 18 victories, while the Blackcaps have won 11 matches.

--IANS

sds/