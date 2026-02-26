T20 WC: 'We haven't played a perfect game,' says bowling coach Southee, despite England's semi-berth

Colombo, Feb 26 (IANS) England may have sealed a semifinal spot in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a Super 8s game to spare, but bowling coach Tim Southee believes the team is yet to produce a perfect game in the multi-national tournament.

Despite a strong run in the subcontinent, including a T20 series win over Sri Lanka followed by a dominant group-stage and Super 8s campaign, Southee said England still have room for improvement.

"I think everyone wants to go out and do well. I think it's a great sign on this side. We've only dropped one game in the last however many games, and we've won in different ways. We haven't played the perfect game or played a complete performance across all three formats, but we've still found ways to win. If it does come off and we do have the perfect game, then it should be a great one to witness." Southee said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Southee praised the contributions of players who may not always grab headlines.

Different players have stood up in every match to help England win. All-rounder Will Jacks has emerged as a key performer, claiming 3 for 22 with his off-spin against Sri Lanka in the Super Eights and scoring a crucial 21 at the death. He also struck a 21-ball fifty against Italy, the fastest by an England player in T20 World Cup history.

While Liam Dawson has also added control with the ball, including figures of 3 for 24 against Pakistan.

"It's been brilliant how we've been able to win in different ways and different guys stepping up. To sit here being already qualified with a game to go is only a good thing," Southee said.

Southee reserved special praise for fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is regaining rhythm after injury. "He's obviously a class bowler, I think the last few games he's sort of kicked into another gear. The good sign is that we've seen over the last few games he looks like he's getting better and better, so that bodes well for the next few games."

Looking ahead to the clash against New Zealand, Southee admitted it feels unusual facing his home country. "Yeah, it is a little bit strange seeing the guys around the hotel.. I'm looking forward to going out there against a good side and some good mates as well."

Two-time champions England will play their last Super 8s clash against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, before travelling back to India for the semi-final match.

