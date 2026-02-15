T20 WC: ‘We did our homework really well,’ says Monank after USA’s dominant win against Namibia

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) USA captain Monank Patel said that thorough preparation and a crucial opening partnership laid the foundation for his side’s commanding win over Namibia in their T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

USA posted a formidable 199-run total after opting to bat first and then restricted Namibia to 168/6 in 20 overs to seal a 31-run victory, their second consecutive win in the tournament.

“Yes, we do the homework for every team. We had done it for Namibia too. Winning the toss and batting first, we knew that the wicket was going to get better, so we wanted to make sure that we got a proper start. I thought the partnership between myself and Shayan was very crucial,” Monank said after the match.

The skipper led from the front with half century at the top of the order after returning to his preferred opening role. “I have opened the innings most of the time, and after the first few games, I decided to open again. My role was to play freely and express myself. Today I got a chance early and capitalised, and I am happy it came in a winning cause,” he added.

Monank also credited youngster Sanjay for providing the late flourish that propelled the USA to the 199-run mark. “Sanjay is an incredible talent in our squad. He was a bit under pressure after the last two innings, but the way he played today was great to see. He can hit the ball really far and because of him we were able to make 200 runs.”

Backed by a lively crowd, the USA captain said the atmosphere felt like home support. “The crowd has been fantastic in the last two games. A lot of our players have been playing in the Texas Super Kings and because of that we are getting that home support. It feels like home,” he said.

This is the USA's second consecutive win in the tournament, and with this, they have kept their hopes alive of reaching the Super 8 stage. However, the USA will need either India or Pakistan to lose both their remaining group stage matches by good margins.

