T20 WC: We could have added a bit more to the total, says UAE skipper Waseem

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Skipper Muhammad Waseem felt the United Arab Emirates (UAE) fell slightly short despite a solid batting effort, admitting that the middle overs proved decisive after the hosts posted 173.

Waseem’s highest T20 individual score and Alishan Sharafu’s fifties helped the United Arab Emirates post their highest T20 World Cup total of 173/6 against New Zealand in the Group C match of the 2026 edition, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“To be honest, it was a good effort from the batting unit, myself, Alishan, and Mayank. I think we could have added a bit more to the total, but still, it is a good score. We didn't bat well in the middle overs,” Waseem said after the match.

Skipper Waseem and Alishan Sharfu put together 107 runs, which is now the second-highest second-wicket stand for the UAE in T20Is. The UAE finished the Power-play at 50/1, which is now their highest Power-play score in T20 World Cups.

Rising to the occasion against a Test-playing nation, Sharafu scored a fantastic half-century with a six off his 39th delivery. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner provided the breakthrough with a moment of brilliance on the field. The dismissal happened thanks to excellent tag-fielding at the midwicket fence. Mark Chapman managed to keep the ball in play before passing it to Daryl Mitchell as Sharafu departed on 55.

It was the UAE skipper who then took the stage with his all-around shot display. He brought up his fifty in 37 deliveries and then played a late cameo to help the UAE post their highest T20 WC total.

However, the UAE captain described the surface as very good for batting, noting that the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, which made him feel the side ended up 15–20 runs short.

“We have played against them before. We just wanted to wait for the bad balls. Yeah, it is a really good surface, and the ball is coming onto the bat. That’s why I feel we are 15-20 runs short.”

Looking ahead to the chase, Waseem struck a measured note, saying the UAE would give it their best and that, for this match, "we will try our best and for this game, I will leave it to the fielders and bowling."

