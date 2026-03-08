T20 WC: ‘This victory is what I live for,’ says Hardik on redemption, hard work, and India’s historic triumph

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) All-rounder Hardik Pandya described India’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup triumph as a moment of redemption and validation of years of belief, saying winning trophies for the country remains the driving force of his career after India sealed a dominant 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, successfully defending their title and becoming the first team to win the T20 World Cup at home and three times.

Speaking of his journey and the emotions surrounding the triumph, Pandya pointed to the difficult phases he had overcome since the previous World Cup cycle. “I think in that (2024 WC final) scene, there was a lot of difficulty, a lot of things had happened, so this was more about taking redemption, making my fifth comeback. This victory is always what I live for. I have played cricket for this. I want to win trophies, I want to win as many trophies as possible for India,” he told the broadcasters after the win.

Pandya said his belief in winning trophies for India had never been just words. “After Barbados, I had said that whichever trophy I play for, I will win. I didn’t say that to say it, I believe it, and this is just a validation that what I believed has converted into reality,” he said.

While he acknowledged the power of belief and manifestation, the all-rounder stressed that success ultimately comes down to relentless effort. “It is a manifestation, but I think there is a lot of hard work behind it; it is not just that, a lot of hard work goes into it. The big thing is everyone works hard, but for me, whatever results have come in life, I only know hard work. Every time I just work hard, work hard, be a good human being.”

Pandya also credited the people behind the scenes who helped him stay physically and mentally ready through challenging periods in his career. “I would like to thank my own team, Mohit, Kartik, my physio, my security Siddhant, my nutritionist Nikhil, my trainers Sagar, and my chef Vijay. I think they have been fantastic. The Hardik Pandya you see is because these people take so much care behind the scenes.”

He reserved special praise for his wife, saying her support had played a huge role in his recent success. “And since Mahika has come into my life, it has only been about winning, only about how Hardik Pandya can move forward. So special mention to Mahika, to my whole team. I think without them, I would not be here. This would not have been possible.”

Now regarded as one of the senior players in the Indian setup, Pandya said he still has big ambitions for the next phase of his career. “I think it sounds very good that I am a senior player now. But I still have ten years left, so half of my career is finished, and half is still remaining. I want to win at least ten trophies, ICC and IPL combined, but for me, ICC trophies are the most important trophies.”

He added that adding more global titles remains a major goal. “I have got three, and I would want to win anything that I play for. So I think in the next ten years at least five or six will come, so yeah, that’s my goal.”

Winning a World Cup on home soil made the achievement even more special for the all-rounder. “Yes, it is a very emotional thing for me because winning a World Cup in India, the excitement of the people is a very big thing.”

Pandya also reflected on the team’s belief heading into the final and key moments earlier in the tournament. “It feels like we won the match easily now, but the hard work this team has put in, from yesterday, I knew we are champions. I think that 19th over (in the semi-final vs England) was as important as what I bowled in the 2024 World Cup because I loved it.”

For Pandya, the journey also carried a larger message about perseverance and humility. “I mean, this is what life teaches you. When you work hard, when you stay as humans, when you find happiness in other people’s happiness, the divine always gives you a chance. I think this is a learning for the whole nation that no matter what happens in life, if you keep working hard and stay quiet, the divine will take care.”

He also praised teammates Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, both of whom played key roles in India’s title-winning campaign. “I am so proud of both of them. They came, they worked very hard, they kept quiet, and God has given them the benefit of what they have got now. So I am really proud of them.”

