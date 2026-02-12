T20 WC: Suryakumar hails team effort after India’s massive 93-run win over Namibia

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his side’s all-round performance after their massive 93-run victory over Namibia in a Group A clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.

India posted 209/9 in their 20 overs, with Ishan Kishan blasting 61 and Hardik Pandya contributing 52. Wrist spinner Varun Chakravarthy then ripped through Namibia’s middle order with figures of 3-7, as the defending champions bowled out their opponents for 116 in 18.2 overs.

“It was not an easy wicket to bat on, but the way Ishan and Sanju started, it didn't look like it was a difficult wicket. And then the partnership between Shivam and Hardik, the way they batted after losing two-three quick wickets, I think it was very commendable,” Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

He praised Namibia’s bowlers despite them suffering a heavy defeat. “I think the ball was stopping a little bit, but I don't want to take any credit away from all the Namibian bowlers. They bowled really well. They had their plans, executed really well, but were very impressed with their bowling as well.

“I mean, after 6-7 overs, it felt like we might go past 240, 250 as well. But then it's a game of cricket. Fantastic leveller. We lost two-three quick wickets, but then we had a good partnership and a good finish at the end as well,” he said.

Yadav also welcomed the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled his full quota of overs. “Good to have him back in the side. He's all set to go for the next game as well. Also, Varun Chakravarthy, the way they bowl in partnerships together with Axar Patel, I think it's a difficult combination to play,” he said.

Asked about the flexibility offered by Hardik Pandya, Yadav said, “Absolutely - with the new ball, with the old ball, and he also bowls in death overs whenever needed. And the way he bats, I think it's a big boost for the team coming in that situation, having that positive mindset and taking that MoM today in a crucial game. I think it's a good thing for the team. Every game is important, and we did start a little scratchy, but then I think we are on the road."

Pandya, named Player of the Match for his all-round efforts, said he was relishing his rhythm after months of preparation. “Definitely, just enjoying the sport. Had a good couple of months to prepare and get the rhythm and get the body right. Touchwood, everything is going well,” he said.

He emphasised his pride in batting as a genuine all-rounder. “Yes, I've always taken pride in my batting as an all-rounder. So whenever I get an opportunity, I make sure that both skills are managed properly. Batting is always close to my heart. And when that comes, it even adds more sugar to the cake,” he said.

Asked about his work on fitness, Pandya said, “Body has been fantastic. I've always mentioned it takes a lot of hard work, which I cherish. But playing for the country has always been a pride, always been my number one priority. It just needs extra hard work, which I do. A lot of work goes behind the scenes where I'm kind of out and kind of go into the army, army sort of a camp where I do morning, evening sessions, which kind of keeps me going.

“Whenever I come, just before a big series or a big tournament, I kind of give myself a month or something to go and do kind of those routine, make sure I eat well, make sure I sleep well, make sure my habits are good. It always gives me a great rhythm. At the same point in time, the body gives me immense support while playing.”

He also spoke glowingly about the variety of their bowling. “Yes, I think that's the strength of this team. We have a lot of options. We have fast bowling covered, we have spin covered. There are days when fast bowlers will come to the party when the wicket offers. At the same point in time, spinners have been in the middle and have been fantastic.

“Varun, Axar, Kuldeep, whenever he's got the opportunity. I think they've been fantastic. At the same point in time, whenever the fast bowlers get an opportunity, they've been fantastic. And I think they have done a tremendous job.”

He signed off by saying the pitches in the World Cup so far have been a little different. “Yes, I think two back-to-back games in the World Cup have been a little, I wouldn't say batting-friendly. We had to adapt.

“I think today, even when I went to bat, it felt like the wicket was holding a bit. It was keeping low as well. But all these wickets in big tournaments, you just adapt and let your skill set work and understanding of the game. It was different, but we would like a little bit flatter wickets."

