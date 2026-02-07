T20 WC: Shimron Hetmyer's 64 powers West Indies to 182/5 against Scotland

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) Shimron Hetmyer’s blazing 64 powered two-time champions West Indies to 182/5 in their 20 overs against Scotland in a Group C clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Scotland will need 183 to win at a venue known for high-scoring contests.

West Indies were circumspect early, making 33 without loss in the power-play. Though openers Brandon King and captain Shai Hope departed in quick succession, Hetmyer, fresh from visa-related travel delays, picked up the lengths quickly to seize control of the innings by smacking a 22-ball fifty - the fastest half-century hit by a West Indies men’s in World Cup history.

Hetmyer, who hit two fours and six maximums at a strike-rate of 177.78, added 81 runs for the third wicket with Rovman Powell, who played second fiddle through a 14-ball 24, while Sherfane Rutherford’s late cameo of 26 off 13 balls lifted the total past 180.

Scotland, coming as a last-minute replacement for Bangladesh had their moments with the ball. Chris Sole and Brad Currie struck in the middle overs to check the momentum, and the latter held his nerve in the death overs to ensure West Indies didn’t cross 200.

Inserted into batting first, Hope and King made a watchful start, reaching 27 without loss in four overs, with Currie finding grip off the surface and forcing the openers to recalibrate their approach on a deck not conducive to strokeplay.

Mark Watt maintained the pressure by mixing pace and length cleverly and even beat Hope on the pull. After a sedate power-play, the momentum shifted in the seventh over as King capitalised with a six down the ground off Safyaan Sharif and a crisp drive through extra cover, before slapping a short ball behind point getting him two fours in a 17-run over.

But Scotland struck back quickly - Michael Leask removed Hope in the ninth over, while debutant Oliver Davidson dismissed King soon after, leaving West Indies at 58/2 at the half-way mark. Hetmyer then turned the tide by racing to 33 off 16 balls as West Indies plundered 32 runs between overs 10 and 12.

His ferocious ball-striking - 40 of his first 52 runs coming in boundaries - neutralised the conditions and got his fifty by sending Davidson over cover for six. Though he and Powell fell to Currie and Sharif respectively, as 44 runs came in the last five overs, Rutherford’s big-hitting ensured West Indies crossed 180-mark.

Brief Scores: West Indies 182/5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64, Brandon King 35; Brad Currie 2-23, Oliver Davidson 1-23) against Scotland

--IANS

nr/