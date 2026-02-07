T20 WC: Shepherd takes five-for, including a hat-trick, as WI beat Scotland by 35 runs

Kolkata, Feb 7 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd produced a sensational spell of 5-20, including a hat-trick, as two-time champions West Indies defeated Scotland by 35 runs in their Group C clash of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Read More

Shimron Hetmyer had earlier set up the commanding win with a fluent 64 and taking the West Indies to 182/5, before Shepherd sealed the contest with a fiery burst in the death overs – taking four wickets in five balls of the 17th over.

It also made Shepherd the first bowler to pick a hat-trick in the ongoing tournament and tenth overall in the history of the competition. Scotland were going well in the chase by reaching 115/3 in 13.1 overs, with skipper Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce, former New Zealand international, threatening to take the game deep.

But Jason Holder struck a decisive blow by dismissing Berrington to get his 100th T20I wicket scalp and from there with Shepherd also striking to get his second hat-trick in the format, Scotland’s innings unraveled and were bowled out for 147 in 18.5 overs – losing their last seven wickets for just 32 runs.

Scotland had their share of struggles against Holder finding movement under lights, with Michael Jones picking out square leg to perfection. After Shepherd castled Brandon McMullen under lights, Hetmyer pulled off a one-handed stunner at the ropes to dismiss George Munsey, as Scotland lost three wickets in the power-play.

A 77-run stand between Richie Berrington and Tom Bruce revived hopes, with both finding boundaries at a quick pace against spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie to bring the asking rate under 10. But in the 14th over, Holder struck a decisive blow by removing Berrington with an off-cutter he sliced to deep cover and got his 100th T20I scalp, while Motie accounted for Bruce soon after by trapping him lbw on a slog sweep.

From 132/5, Scotland collapsed spectacularly as Shepherd ran through the lower order – Matthew Cross sliced to point, Michael Leask holed out to long-on, debutant Oliver Davidson was cleaned up by a nip-backer and Safyaan Sharif chipped to mid-off. Holder then ended Scotland’s innings by having Mark Watt caught at short third man to help the West Indies get off to a winning start.

Brief Scores: West Indies 182/5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64, Brandon King 35; Brad Currie 2-23, Oliver Davidson 1-23) beat Scotland 147 in 18.5 overs (Richie Berrington 42, Tom Bruce 35; Romario Shepherd 5-20, Jason Holder 3-30) by 35 runs

--IANS

nr/