T20 WC semi-final against India, two trophy wins most important moments with West Indies: Russell

Kingston, July 19 (IANS) Ahead of his final days of playing international cricket, big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell has highlighted his knock in the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against India and winning two trophies for his nation in the shortest format as his most important moments of being in the West Indies set-up.

Russell, who was a member of West Indies’ T20 World Cup winning squads in 2012 and 2016, will play his last two international matches on July 20 and 22 when the hosts’ take on Australia in the first two T20I games at his homeground in Sabina Park.

“Definitely, the 2016 World Cup. That semi-final game against India where I took the team home, me and Lendl Simmons. Obviously, the start that we got from the other batters, chasing 190 plus in that semi-final in India with a crowd supporting India only.”

“I think that was already a bit of pressure, but the wicket was a very good wicket. The confidence that we had in the changing room and the batters that were left to come, it gave me the confidence and the freedom to go out and play the role that I did. Obviously, two World Cups, it's just a different emotion.”

“You sleep, you wake up and you realise you've only been sleeping for two hours. But you feel well rested because you just want to see what's going on the internet. You want to see all of those memories and all of those good comments. I think those are the two most important moments (of me) playing for West Indies,” said Russell in a video by Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) after the end of a training session.

In 84 T20Is for the West Indies, Russell, 37, amassed 1078 runs and picked 61 wickets so far. “It's a pretty good feeling. The first time I came to Sabina Park as a kid, and then to actually walk on the grass and feel the atmosphere and look in the stands and everything, and now I've achieved so much out of cricket for the last couple of years.”

“I've done my best in every chance I got representing West Indies. I think it's the perfect ground and the perfect series against a good team like Australia to end my international career. By just seeing the posts and seeing stuff going around on the internet, I got a bit emotional to be honest. But decisions are already made and I think I've done well enough to actually say yes that's it for me towards international cricket,” he added.

Once the Jamaica leg of T20Is will be over, Russell will follow Nicholas Pooran into becoming the second high-profile West Indies player to quit international cricket in a very short span. Amidst all this, Russell said his focus is still on making West Indies win in the two games at his home ground.

“First, I would say I want to make sure that we win these two games, and give the fans something good to celebrate. Especially, cricket hasn't been played here in a while. So I think whoever comes out to support, any series, any form of cricket which is played back in Jamaica, fans will want to come out.”

“I think once the last game that people watch, they tend to remember the good or the bad. So once we play two good games here and we finish on a high, definitely, who knows cricket can be back and the love and support in Jamaica will always be there.”

“Definitely, I want to see Sabina Park full with all the cricket fans around the country. When the team moves on to St. Kitts, definitely I want to see that support as well. I'll be watching and I want to make sure that we start off well here at Sabina Park. Fans, support whether you're watching us on the telly or you're here in the stands,” he elaborated.

There’s seven months to go before the next T20 World Cup takes place in India and Sri Lanka in February 2026, and Russell signed off by saying the current West Indies has the talent to win games on a particular day.

“Definitely, we have a team in the Caribbean that can come and play some good cricket as on the day, we can beat any team in the world. Confidence is not the problem. I just think it has to do with us on that particular day.”

“Once we can have those days more often, then definitely we can start making a change by moving forward. I think these guys, they've been playing a lot of cricket and the experience that they gained from the outside leagues and stuff like that, bring it back into international cricket. I just think we just need to get it right more often.”

