T20 WC: Santner is pretty excited to get back to the park, says New Zealand's Chapman

Colombo, Feb 20 (IANS) New Zealand middle-order batter Mark Chapman provided a positive update on regular skipper Mitchell Santner's availability when the Black Caps take on Pakistan in their Group 2 clash in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Saturday.

Chapman gave a positive update on captain Santner, who missed the previous match against Canada due to illness.

“Mitch Santner looks pretty sprightly, so I think he's pretty excited to get back to the park. Barring any last-minute sickness, I think he'll be there. Obviously, Lockie (Ferguson on parental leave) has left us.

“I think he's currently on the way back, and I think he's landing potentially soon. So we'll just see how he pulls up from the flight,” Chapman said at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Having faced Pakistan frequently over the past year, Chapman feels New Zealand have a strong understanding of the challenges that await, particularly against a spin-heavy attack.

“Obviously, Usman Tariq has a pretty unique action with the way that he stops at the crease, so I mean that's something to factor in. But for us, Pakistan have several really good spinners, so each of them poses their own threat,” he said.

While Tariq’s unusual action adds an extra dimension, Chapman emphasised that New Zealand are preparing for the collective challenge rather than focusing on one bowler.

“So, Pakistan is one of the teams that we've played probably the most frequently over the last few years. So, we're well aware of what they're going to bring. It's just about making sure we're really clear in the way that we want to play as a team,” he added.

Since August 2024, the two sides have met 20 times across ODIs and T20Is, building an intense rivalry and detailed knowledge of each other’s strengths.

However, Chapman acknowledged that familiarity does not eliminate the need to adapt — especially with conditions in Colombo expected to differ significantly from those encountered earlier in the tournament in India.

“I think in India we've seen that the pitches, particularly on red soil, have been favourable for batting. So, it's been pretty tough for the bowlers. The margins have been pretty small.

“I mean, you've seen a lot of games nearing that 200 score regularly. I think the bowlers have certainly had a little bit of a challenge. But here it's slightly different with the slower nature of the pitches. The bowlers will, hopefully, get a chance to really show off their skills,” he said.

With Sri Lankan surfaces traditionally offering more assistance to spin, Chapman underlined the importance of reading conditions carefully before committing to a fixed approach. “I know that spin is probably more likely to play a part here in particular. So, yeah, we'll just wait and see what the pitch looks like.”

There is also a logistical advantage for New Zealand in the Super 8 stage. Unlike several teams travelling between venues, the Black Caps will play all three of their matches in Colombo — a factor Chapman believes could be beneficial.

“I think, when you play in these tournaments, one of the challenges is hopping from venue to venue and adapting. I guess playing all three games here, we'll learn each game as we go.

“I think for us, it's quite nice to be able to turn up to the same place and the same venue, similar pitches and adjust. So I think, yeah, certainly something that we're not complaining about,” he noted.

