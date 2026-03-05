T20 WC: Samson shines in semifinal, calls Bumrah ‘once-in-a-generation’

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) India’s wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson expressed delight after playing a crucial role in India’s hard-fought semi-final victory over England, saying he felt confident about his form and wanted to make the most of it when it mattered most.

Samson said he carried confidence from the previous match and made a conscious effort to give himself extra time at the crease. The approach paid off as he built a strong start with fellow batter Ishan Kishan to help India post a competitive total.

“Feels great. I knew I had some form going from the last game. I thought I needed to make the most out of it and gave myself that extra time,” Samson said after the match.

India pushed their score over 250-run mark, which Samson believed was achievable given the way he and Kishan were batting. Despite the solid total, England mounted a strong chase, making it a tense contest until the closing stages.

“We know no score is stoppable. We wanted as much as possible. England came close and played really well. It was a good semi-final,” he said, acknowledging the competitive effort from the opposition.

Samson also reflected on how teams must adapt to conditions, noting that chasing can often be easier depending on the pitch and match situation. Having played a lot of cricket in recent months, he emphasised the importance of assessing the conditions quickly.

While Samson’s innings was pivotal, he was quick to shift the spotlight to India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, praising his impact on the game.

“All credit goes to Bumrah. He is one in a generation. I think this award (POTM) should go to him,” Samson said.

He also described the experience of playing in such a high-stakes match as unforgettable, adding that the team’s primary aim was to secure a positive result. For Samson, contributing to a winning effort mattered far more than personal milestones.

