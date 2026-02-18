T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan’s unbeaten 100 guides Pakistan to 199/3 against Namibia

Colombo, Feb 18 (IANS) In a must-win game for his side, Sahibzada Farhan produced a sensational century under pressure as Pakistan piled up a formidable 199/3 in their allotted 20 overs against Namibia in a Group A clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday.

Read More

Farhan overcame early discomfort and physical strain to deliver one of the finest knocks of the tournament, finishing unbeaten on a magnificent 100 off 58 balls. His innings, laced with clean striking and remarkable composure, marked only the second century by a Pakistan batter in T20 World Cup history, following Ahmed Shehzad’s landmark effort in 2014.

Pakistan made a steady start after being asked to bat, with Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub negotiating a probing new-ball spell from Namibia’s disciplined attack. Ayub showed flashes of intent but struggled to convert his start, eventually edging Jack Brassell behind for 14 in the sixth over, leaving Pakistan at 47/1 at the end of the Power-play.

Farhan then found a reliable partner in Salman Ali Agha as the duo cautiously rebuilt against Namibia’s spinners, who extracted assistance from the surface. Farhan initially progressed steadily, reaching 30 off 27 deliveries, before shifting gears dramatically. He began targeting the spinners with authority, notably smashing successive sixes off Willem Myburgh to break the shackles and inject momentum into the innings.

Salman complemented him well with an aggressive 38 off 23 balls, taking on both spin and pace with calculated risks. Their partnership crossed fifty and laid a solid platform, taking Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 12th over. However, Namibia struck back when Brassell dismissed Salman, caught at mid-off, while Gerhard Erasmus removed Khawaja Nafay shortly after to briefly stall Pakistan’s charge.

Despite battling cramps and requiring medical attention, Farhan remained undeterred. He brought up his half-century in 38 balls and accelerated further in the death overs, displaying exceptional power and timing. Shadab Khan provided the ideal late flourish, hammering an unbeaten 36 off 22 balls and sharing a vital unbroken stand with Farhan.

The final overs saw Pakistan shift into top gear, with Farhan launching towering sixes and piercing boundaries with precision. He reached his historic century in the penultimate over with a composed single, raising his bat in celebration after a commanding display.

Shadab added the finishing touches with consecutive sixes in the final over as Pakistan amassed 59 runs in the last four overs to finish strongly at 199/3, a total built around Farhan’s resilience, calculated acceleration, and match-defining brilliance.

Namibia’s bowlers toiled hard, with Jack Brassell (2-48) and Gerhard Erasmus (1-25) picking up wickets, but they struggled to contain Pakistan’s late onslaught as Farhan’s extraordinary innings powered his side to a commanding position.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 199/3 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 100, Saim Ayub 38; Jack Brasell 2-48, Gerhard Erasmus 1-25) against Namibia.

--IANS

vi/bsk/