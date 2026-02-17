T20 WC: Road to the final could deliver another India-Pakistan classic!

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) A high-voltage rematch between India and Pakistan remains firmly on the cards at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, but only if both sides navigate the knockout stages successfully.

India strengthened their title defence with a commanding 61-run victory over Pakistan in their Group A showdown. This fixture once again lived up to its billing as the tournament’s marquee clash. The win followed convincing performances against the USA and Namibia, reinforcing India’s credentials as one of the frontrunners to lift the trophy on home soil.

The newest chapter in cricket’s most famous rivalry took place in Colombo, surrounded by the typical excitement and underlying geopolitical tensions common to every India-Pakistan match. Although the group-stage outcome initially favoured India, it did not rule out the possibility of a rematch later in the tournament.

Tournament rules prevent arch-rivals from meeting in the Super 8 stage. They are placed in separate groups during pre-seeding for the next round, eliminating the chance of an early rematch. Teams only compete within their own Super 8 group, meaning any potential rematch is delayed until the knockout phase.

This outlines two possible scenarios. First, a semifinal showdown might occur if both teams qualify and finish in the same position in their Super 8 pools. Alternatively, they could meet in the final, a matchup that would probably draw a worldwide TV audience if they win their respective semifinal matches.

India have already secured their spot in the Super 8s. Meanwhile, Pakistan have to beat Namibia to stay in the race and ensure qualification.

Another aspect of the story involves the logistical planning that positions all of Pakistan’s fixtures, including knockout matches, in Colombo. This decision guarantees venue neutrality, even when the tournament schedule assigns Indian host cities for the later matches.

India and Pakistan have historically faced each other only once in a T20 World Cup final, at the inaugural edition in 2007, when it was known as the ICC World Twenty20. This matchcontinued the tradition of the most enduring rivalries in modern cricket.

With the knockout stages approaching and commercial interest rising, the prospect of another India-Pakistan clash remains a key storyline of the marquee event.

