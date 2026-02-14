T20 WC: Rashid, Archer, Dawson bowl out Scotland for 152 in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson helped England bowl out Scotland for a below par score of 152/10 in 19.4 overs in the Group C clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 Group C clash at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Scotland’s innings was anchored by skipper Richie Berrington. He scored a solid 49 and stitched an important 71-run partnership with Tom Bruce (24) as Scotland managed to reach the below-par total.

Scotland started off on a positive note as Michael Jones was the aggressor in the powerplay, but he fell to Sam Curran in the sixth over. Although the batters' inability to turn early starts into large scores proved costly. Berrington was the mainstay of the innings with his 49 runs from the opening six. He influenced the momentum of the innings through his partnership with Bruce, who was also looking very good at the crease.

Dawson removed Bruce, while Berrington was trapped lbw by Rashid in the very next over, and things went downhill for Scotland as they slipped from 113/3 to 127/8. Late in the innings, a little courage was shown by Oliver Davidson, but nobody could continue on at the crease for enough time to make a big score.

England bowlers managed to regain control after facing some early aggression. Archer returned to his best form with (2-14), hitting tough lengths that unsettled the batters. Adil Rashid (3-36) had one costly over, but he bounced back by outsmarting the batters during the middle overs.

Liam Dawson (2-34) remained dependable, while Sam Curran and Jamie Overton each took a wicket, keeping Scotland’s momentum in check.

Brief scores: Scotland 152/10 in 19.3 overs (Richie Berrington 49, Michael Jones 33; Adil Rashid 3-36, Jofra Archer 2-24) against England

