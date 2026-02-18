T20 WC: 'Proud of Dutch team, but my loyalty lies with India,' says Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of Netherlands clash

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) India’s assistant coach and former Dutch player Ryan ten Doeschate said he is proud of his national team’s progress, but his loyalty lies with the defending champions India, who will face the Netherlands in their final group stage match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Doeschate, who became India’s assistant coach in July 2024, will be coaching and making plans against his home team for the first time. In a video released by the BCCI on their website, India’s assistant coach spoke about the Netherlands’ progress and his connection with the Indian team.

"Orange gave me the platform to enjoy every other colour. The Netherlands and the cricket team, being known for playing in orange, are my first thoughts when I hear the word 'orange', remembering my time playing for the team. I think it is summed up very nicely that you represented two colours that actually mean something to both countries and both sets of people," he said in a video on BCCI.tv.

"I am immensely proud of the Dutch team and how well they have progressed since my time there, but obviously now my heart, my conscience and my loyalty lie with the Indian team," he added.

The Dutchman also hailed the Indian cricket team's courage and high skill, and he feels grateful to be part of the group. "I don't think you can play the sport at a high level without all those things, so you need courage, you need pride, and certainly courage within the Indian players is something I take for granted, and, like I said, to perform at this level in this environment takes a lot of courage.

"It's great to work with such a highly skilled group of players. I am someone who likes to spend time with everyone. You have to find a way to connect with different people; they ultimately become your home, and it is very important and something I enjoy. It helps me in coping with pressure, and I am grateful for the journey," he added.

