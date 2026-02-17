T20 WC: Pakistan to ring in changes for Namibia game after India defeat, says report

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Pakistan are likely to shuffle the eleven in their must-win game against Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Colombo on Wednesday, three days after suffering a morale-sapping defeat at the hands of India, a report said on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and head coach Mike Hesson were involved in a long discussion during team’s practice at the SSC ground on Tuesday, said the report by Telecom Asia Sport.

“The apparent discussion surrounds at the possible changes with two main and experienced players - Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam - most likely to be dropped,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

Shaheen has been struggling with fitness and form, having conceded 101 runs in just nine overs in the three matches, worst of which was against India when he gave away 31 in just two overs.

“The best way out is to leave Shaheen on the basis of fitness as he was constantly adjusting his left knee cap during the india match and was seen limping during practice,” sources told www.telecomasia.net.

“As for Babar, who scored a brisk 46 against USA, management considering him promote to open the innings rather than batting at four,” said sources.

Sources said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi was also angry at team’s big 61-run defeat and left the Premadasa Stadium after the fall of sixth wicket.

“Naqvi took a strong stance on boycotting the match on protest over Bangladesh’s expulsion and received big flak from the Indian media and was upset at the manner of defeat,” said the report quoting sources.

“Naqvi met Hesson and team manager Naveed Cheema after the India match and directed them to drop any player who had under performed and wanted the team to play better and with a fighting spirit,” the report added.

