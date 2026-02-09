T20 WC: Pakistan Govt makes U-turn, allows team to play India match on February 15

Islamabad, Feb 10 (IANS) The Pakistan Government has made a U-turn on its earlier stance and has now allowed the men's cricket team to play its scheduled match against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15.

The Pakistan government has earlier asked the team not to take the field for the clash against archrivals India to show support to Bangladesh, which was thrown out of the ICC T20 World Cup and replaced by Scotland after its demand for relocating its matches from India to Sri Lanka was rejected by the ICC.

But with the ICC taking a hardline stance on Pakistan's threat to boycott the India match and with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)_ and the Sri Lanka government requesting Pakistan to reconsider its decision, Prime Minister Shasbaz Sharif has given the green light to the Pakistan men's team to play the match.

The Pakistan government said it has permitted its team to play the February 15 match because of requests from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

"The Government of Pakistan has reviewed the formal requests extended to the PCB by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, as well as the supporting communications from Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, and other member nations. These correspondences sought Pakistan's leadership in securing a viable solution to recent challenges," the Pakistan Government said.

"The Government further noted the statement by BCB President, Mr. Aminul Islam. The profound gratitude expressed by our brotherly nation was received with great warmth. Pakistan reaffirms that it stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh.

"This evening, the Prime Minister held a telephone call with H.E Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka. During their warm and friendly conversation, they recalled that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had always stood shoulder to shoulder, especially during challenging times. The Sri Lanka President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolving the current impasse.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussion, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," said a statement issued by the Pakistan Government on Monday night.

The stand-off between ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board started on February 1 when Pakistan's premier Shahbaz Sharif cleared the team to feature in the World Cup but barred them from taking the field in Colombo against India.

Pakistan's boycott came in the aftermath of a stand-off between the ICC and Bangladesh, which started last month. The ICC rejected Bangladesh's demands to relocate their matches from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka over security fears, replacing them with Scotland.

The Pakistan team is currently in Sri Lanka and will play its second Group A game against the United States on Tuesday.

