T20 WC: Numbers may not show, but Zimbabwe bowlers did very well in executing plans, says Walsh

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Zimbabwe’s bowling consultant Courtney Walsh said his bowlers have been great in the discipline and execution of their bowling plans in the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, even if the wickets column did not capture the impact of their effort.

Zimbabwe captured everyone’s attention by topping Group B, but are now aiming to sign off on a high against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday afternoon after heavily losing their Super Eights games against the West Indies and India. Pacer Blessing Muzarabani has been their chief wicket-taker with 12 scalps, seven of which have come in power-play.

The likes of Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, captain Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, and Graeme Cremer have managed to decently support him. “I think, as per the variety that we have in the attack, we have learned quite a lot since we came here. But with Blessings, Richard, Brad, who has been excellent for us right throughout, the figures might not show that.”

“But in terms of executing and working to the game plans, the boys have done very, very well. Creamer, the captain, Raza, Burly - all the guys have chipped in from time to time. But the potential that is there is very, very good, and this, I think, will give us something to work with and to try to improve in all departments going forward,” said Walsh, the legendary West Indies pacer, while replying to a query from IANS in the pre-match press conference.

After impressing in the group stages, Zimbabwe’s bowling unit struggled to maintain momentum in the Super Eights. Having conceded 250-plus scores in successive games against West Indies and India, their bowling attack will be hoping for an improved outing. Walsh also attributed the performances in the last two games to a massive change in conditions from Sri Lanka to India.

“The conditions that we came to play on here and the wickets were a lot different. In Sri Lanka, it stopped and turned a little bit, but not much of that happened here. It was easier to bat there on a flatter track. The ball came on to the bat a lot more, so with a change of execution, you have to be a little bit more spot on, so that in itself we didn't execute as well as we could have or should have.”

“It took a while for us to adapt. We didn't adapt as quickly as we wanted to, and it's a different surface. So obviously, we didn't go to plan in terms of our execution, but I still think the guys put their hands up; they did the best they could.

“Hopefully, we'll have taken away a lot from these conditions here for future reference. One of the biggest takeaways is that how quickly you have to adapt in different conditions is one of the things that we will take away from this group,” he elaborated.

With the kind of cricket that Zimbabwe have played in this tournament, Walsh felt the cricketing world may start looking at Zimbabwe as a serious side. “I think the type of cricket that we have played would have proven that. The guys were very consistent in Sri Lanka and played some very good cricket. We wanted to make a statement here, and I think the performance showed itself, and we’re just happy with the way they played and a great success to be here and be part of the Super Eight.”

Asked if Zimbabwe should play in nations like India and other top nations more frequently to improve further, Walsh replied in the affirmative. “That would be very good for us, and that's what we're trying to get. That's probably what reflects from the captain's statement in terms of trying to get more game, in the respect of other nations, to try and get more game as well against teams ranked above you, because that's one of the best ways of improving.

“If we can get that done and plan those tours, then that will also improve Zimbabwe cricket. It will sort of get more kids from Zimbabwe wanting to play, and the current crop that is playing it will be a good experience for them to improve as well. You have seen the changes since I've gotten here, and they're excited to be here, and wanted to make a statement. What they have done, with one game to go, if we can start to put everything together and end on a high, we'll be very happy.”

Walsh signed off by expressing his thoughts on the India-West Indies clash in Kolkata, to be played on Sunday evening. “It's going to be a very exciting game. I don't know what the conditions might be like in Calcutta. But I think the team that bowls better will come out winning this game because both teams are very strong with good quality batting. So the team that executes better with the ball will have the best chance of winning this game.”

