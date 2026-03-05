T20 WC: Numbers game from India's thrilling 7-run win over England

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Defending champions India edged past England by seven runs in a high-scoring semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday to reach their second successive final at the T20 World Cup.

After Sanju Samson led the charge to take India to 253/7, the home team survived a spirited challenge from England to register a seven-run win. The two teams scored 499 runs between them, the most in a men's T20 World Cup match.

In Sunday's title clash, India are chasing a few firsts as they take on New Zealand in Ahmedabad. They are aiming to become the first host team to win the T20 World Cup, the first team to defend the title and the first to win three T20 world titles.

Have a look at the numbers game from India's semifinal victory over England.

5: The number of half-centuries (5) scored by Sanju Samson (89) in 61 T20Is. It was his first 50 plus score v England in six matches. His previous best v England was 26 in Kolkata in Jan 2025. Overall, it was his second successive 50-plus score in the current T29 World Cup.

97: Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan added 97 runs for the second wicket. This is the highest partnership for India in a T20 World Cup knockout, surpassing 84 between Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa against Australia in Durban in the 2007 semi-final

8.1: The number of overs taken by England (8.1) to complete their 100, which is the second fastest for a team in a T20 World Cup knockout, after 7.5 overs for New Zealand against South Africa in the first semi-final of the current WC and 8.3 overs for India against England in this match.

1: Playing in his 145th T20Is, English leg spinner Adil Rashid became the first bowler to concede 200+ sixes in T20Is.

19: The number of sixes hit by India in their innings which is the most sixes hit by a team in the WC knockouts.

16: The number of sixes hit by Sanju Samson in the current World Cup, which are the most sixes hit by an Indian batter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup.

88: The number of sixes hit by India in this T20 WC, which is the most sixes hit by a team in a single edition of the T20 WC. India erased the record of the West Indies, who hit 76 sixes in the current edition of T20WC.

19: Jacob Bethell took 19 balls to complete his fifty. Bethell now has the joint-fastest fifty in T20WC knockouts, alongside Finn Allen, who also got his fifty v South Africa in the first semi-final off 19 balls.

Is the highest score of Jacob Bethell (105) in his 31st match bettering his previous best of 62* v West Indies in Gros Islet in 2024. Overall, it is his 4th fifty-plus score in T20Is.

The number of balls taken by Jacob Bethell (105) to complete his 100. This is the 2nd fastest hundred in T20WC. Behind Finn Alllen who took just 33 balls to complete his 100 v South Africa in the Ist semi-final.

7: Till date in this T20 World Cup C seven individual hundreds have so far scored, which are the most in a single edition of the T20WC. Before this WC only 2 individual hundreds were scored in a single edition.

34: The number of sixes hit by both the teams . India (19) and England (15). These are the most sixes in a T20 WC match. Earlier, in the same edition, 31 sixes were hit between the WI v Zim match in Mumbai.

499: The number of runs scored by both the teams. This was the second highest match aggregate in T20Is. Behind 517 runs between SA vWI in Centurion in 2023.

