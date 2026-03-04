T20 WC: Nice to come out and contribute to start the ball rolling, says McConchie

Kolkata, March 4 (IANS) New Zealand spinner Cole McConchie said he was pleased to make an impact in the Men’s T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa after being drafted into the side at short notice.

McConchie’s off-spin meant New Zealand used him as a match-up for countering the Proteas left-handed batters, which worked when he dismissed Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton in the second over, as the Blackcaps restricted South Africa to 169/8.

"We talked about it sort of the last couple of days, but it even got finalised sort of just before warm-ups. So nice to come out and contribute and kind of start the ball rolling there.

“I haven’t played here previously, so I talked to the boys, and it was just from the spin point of view, kind of bowl hard into the wicket and see if we could get a little bit of grip early. But the way that the South African boys struck it there at the end, hopefully it’s kind of flattening out and we’ve got a bit of a chase I think,” said McConchie to broadcasters at the innings break.

Asked about his preparation for this game, McConchie said, “Obviously, a few nerves (of playing a) World Cup semi-final, but nice to come and coaches and staff saw a bit of a match-up there, so nice to come in and contribute. A couple of wickets is always a bonus and start the boys off well,” he added.

Quizzed on if New Zealand would have taken this score at the start of the game, McConchie said, “I think so. Stats probably lead a little bit higher, but as you say, if you’ve got a great bowling attack, so we’re going to have to be on top of our game, but we’ll take that at the start.”

