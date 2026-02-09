T20 WC: New Zealand vs UAE head-to-head and recent form analysis (Stats)

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) New Zealand and UAE are set to lock horns when they face each other on Tuesday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The two teams are placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan, South Africa, and Canada, and while this will be the Black Caps’ second match of the tournament, it’ll be the UAE’s campaign opener.

Head-to-head record in T20Is

Matches Played – 3

New Zealand Won – 2

UAE Won – 1

The two sides faced off in a three-match T20I series in August 2023, with the Kiwis winning it 2-1. New Zealand started on a winning note, beating the UAE by 19 runs in the first match. Batting first, New Zealand posted 155/6, led by Tim Seifert’s 55 and Cole McConchie’s 31.

In reply, the UAE were bowled out for 136, despite Aryansh Sharma’s 60, with Tim Southee (5/25) spearheading New Zealand’s bowling attack.

The UAE bounced back strongly in the second T20I, defeating New Zealand by 7 wickets to level the series. New Zealand posted 142/8, with Mark Chapman’s 63 the standout, while Aayan Afzal Khan (3-20) impressed with the ball. Chasing the target, the UAE cruised to 144/3 in just 15.4 overs, powered by Muhammad Waseem’s 55 and an unbeaten 48 from Asif Khan.

New Zealand sealed the series with a 32-run victory in the third T20I. Batting first, they put up 166/5, built around solid half-centuries from Will Young (56) and Mark Chapman (51). The UAE chase never quite gained momentum, and they finished on 134/7, despite Aayan Afzal Khan’s 42, as Ben Lister (3-35) and Mitchell Santner kept things tight to wrap up the series for New Zealand.

Recent form guide (last five T20Is) –

New Zealand: L, L, W, L, W

UAE: W, W, L, L, L

Both New Zealand and the UAE have won two of their previous five T20I matches. However, the Kiwis have momentum on their side, having clinched a victory in their most recent outing against Afghanistan, while the UAE will enter the upcoming contest on the back of three consecutive losses.

